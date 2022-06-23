New media laws could allow politicians to intervene more in output

Media ownership and funding should also become more transparent.

Slovak politicians could seriously imperil the freedom to inform following the adoption of new media legislation, which includes the extended right of reply.

The Slovak parliament approved new laws affecting media services and publishers on June 22. The bills were submitted by the Culture Ministry.

A new law on media services will replace existing laws on broadcasting and retransmission, and on digital broadcasting. Its biggest change concerns the regulation of video-sharing platforms.

MPs also passed a law on publishers, albeit with several changes. It will come into force in August.

New legislation should also bring more transparency to media funding and ownership.