Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
23. Jun 2022 at 13:42  I Premium content

New media laws could allow politicians to intervene more in output

Media ownership and funding should also become more transparent.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Culture Minister Natália Milanová of OĽaNO on June 22, 2022.Culture Minister Natália Milanová of OĽaNO on June 22, 2022. (Source: TASR - Martin Baumann)

Slovak politicians could seriously imperil the freedom to inform following the adoption of new media legislation, which includes the extended right of reply.

The Slovak parliament approved new laws affecting media services and publishers on June 22. The bills were submitted by the Culture Ministry.

A new law on media services will replace existing laws on broadcasting and retransmission, and on digital broadcasting. Its biggest change concerns the regulation of video-sharing platforms.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

MPs also passed a law on publishers, albeit with several changes. It will come into force in August.

New legislation should also bring more transparency to media funding and ownership.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

News digest: Slovakia must pay oligarch compensation, court rules

How movie subtitles are translated and repairs finished at a mine that turned a river orange. Learn more in today's digest.


1 h
Retired general and security expert Pavel Macko.

"We have to change our approach to defence" says former general

The war in Ukraine is prompting a rethink of Slovakia's military priorities.


4 h

First step: Rokoš

Rokoš is like a stranger, a hidden gem, waiting to be discovered.


20. jun

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad