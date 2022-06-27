Slovak Telekom targeted in huge cyber attack

Activities to restore system are underway.

On June 26, telecommunications company Slovak Telekom became the target of a large-scale cyber attack. The overall impact of the attack is currently being analysed, the company announced on its official Facebook page (in Slovak).

Activities to restore internal systems are underway.

At the moment, internal IT systems, without which neither the company website nor its Telekom app can function, are inoperative. Also, contacting customer service help desk lines is limited, as is the service provided at stores.

The company expects the restoration of internal systems will be ongoing and will inform customers of progress.