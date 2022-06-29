Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
29. Jun 2022 at 18:20  I Premium content

New cure for potentially deadly canine disease comes from Slovakia

Cure stops the disease from recurring, scientists say.

author
Matúš Beňo
Stock image.Stock image. (Source: SME Archive)

People in Slovakia call the disease "bloody peeing", since its early symptom is dark red urine. This severe disease in dogs, due to parasites spread by ticks, is called babesiosis. It can be potentially life-threatening.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Slovakia has seen an increase in cases of the disease in recent years, including due to completely new causes - parasites that were previously not found the country or that only emerged sporadically before. They now occur more often due to various factors, including climate change, the open market, population migration and other.

The new parasites are responsible for a more severe form of the disease resistant to the usual treatment - until now.

Related article As mosquito season nears, Bratislava readies it sprayers – and drones Read more 

Scientists from the Institute of Parasitology of the Slovak Academy of Sciences and the University of Veterinary Medicine and Pharmacy in Košice developed a new treatment that is effective against the more severe form of babesiosis.

It completely eliminates the parasites in the dog's blood and stops the disease from reoccurring, the scientists say.

New parasites

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Slovak Science

Top stories

Illustrative stock photo

Stay safe: heatwave warning issued for parts of Slovakia

Last day of school will see even higher temperatures.


7 h
Illustrative stock photo

Seven stages of buying a flat in Slovakia

The Slovak property market is like a swimming pool full of confused sharks.


28. jun

News digest: No disruptions at Bratislava airport

Explore a new Mexican restaurant in Bratislava or read a foreigner's hellish experience of buying a flat in the Slovak capital.


24 h

Dubious deals between Slovak and Italian nuclear waste companies

Two contracts were concluded during Smer governments.


28. jun

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad