Making the world more resistant to crises

Swiss Re Slovakia participates in several projects in Bratislava. (Source: Courtesy of Swiss Re Slovakia)

People and companies are challenged by natural disasters, climate change as well as an aging population. Swiss Re Slovakia, striving to make the world and local communities more resilient to external influences, is looking for ways to cope with the consequences of the coming changes.

Swiss Re, one of the world’s leading providers of reinsurance, insurance and other forms of insurance-based risk transfer, has been operating in Slovakia since 2006. Today it employs almost 2,000 people in its Bratislava branch, including its largest group of data scientists. They co-created a model that can use various data and satellites to estimate the impact of climate change or soil fertility. Insurance can thus be adapted to suit individual farmers.

“We are a company whose main mission is to contribute to the resilience of the world and we share the same principle towards employees, clients, suppliers or the community in which we operate," said Jana Riečanská, spokesperson of Swiss Re Slovakia.

The company focuses on three key pillars of sustainability - climate risk mitigation and progress in energy transformation, building social resilience and promoting affordable digital insurance.

The company was awarded the Via Bona Slovakia award in the Responsible Large Corporation category by The Pontis Foundation, which recognises companies for their responsible and fair business practices.

Focus on the environment