Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

13. Jul 2022 at 10:55

Have you visited the top ten swings in the Trenčín Region?

Win prizes by visiting all ten swings and finding the hidden letters.

Compiled by Spectator staff
(Source: TASR)

Trenčín Region is betting on its swings with unique views for the summer season. They launched a summer challenge in which tourists should visit all ten most popular swings in the region.

Traipse through a region tangled in tales of romance, torture and prestige with the Trenčín Region Travel Guide.

The Regional Organisation of Tourism Trenčín also launched an illustrated map of the swing locations.

“All swings are unique and set in an attractive natural environment, and each swing has a hidden letter that can be marked on the map,” explained Eva Frýdvalská, director of the tourism organisation.

Until September 30, 2022, original socks and inclusion in the draw for valuable prizes await everyone who manages to discover all the hidden letters.

The list of the swings:

  • Swing Trenčín region - district Trenčín, Trenčín Castle
  • Swing Trenčianska Teplá - district Trenčín, Trenčianska Teplá pri kríži
  • Swing Soblahov - district Trenčín, Soblahov
  • Swing Zelená voda – district Nové Mesto nad Váhom, Zelená voda, Beach bar
  • Swing Radobica - district Prievidza, Radobica, Hôrka
  • Swing Mojtín - district Púchov, Mojtín, ski resort
  • Swing Podmalenica - district Púchov, Podmalenica
  • Swing Sedlo Marek - district Považská Bystrica, Bodiná, Sedlo Marek
  • Swing Záriečie - district Púchov, Záriečie
  • Swing Strelenka - district Púchov, Lysá pod Makytou, Strelenka
Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

