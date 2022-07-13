Have you visited the top ten swings in the Trenčín Region?

Win prizes by visiting all ten swings and finding the hidden letters.

Trenčín Region is betting on its swings with unique views for the summer season. They launched a summer challenge in which tourists should visit all ten most popular swings in the region.

The Regional Organisation of Tourism Trenčín also launched an illustrated map of the swing locations.

“All swings are unique and set in an attractive natural environment, and each swing has a hidden letter that can be marked on the map,” explained Eva Frýdvalská, director of the tourism organisation.

Until September 30, 2022, original socks and inclusion in the draw for valuable prizes await everyone who manages to discover all the hidden letters.

The list of the swings:

Swing Trenčín region - district Trenčín, Trenčín Castle

Swing Trenčianska Teplá - district Trenčín, Trenčianska Teplá pri kríži

Swing Soblahov - district Trenčín, Soblahov

Swing Zelená voda – district Nové Mesto nad Váhom, Zelená voda, Beach bar

Swing Radobica - district Prievidza, Radobica, Hôrka

Swing Mojtín - district Púchov, Mojtín, ski resort

Swing Podmalenica - district Púchov, Podmalenica

Swing Sedlo Marek - district Považská Bystrica, Bodiná, Sedlo Marek

Swing Záriečie - district Púchov, Záriečie

Swing Strelenka - district Púchov, Lysá pod Makytou, Strelenka

