Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
4. Jul 2022 at 10:58

Cyclist encountered bear near Košice, prompting fear in residents

The number of bears might increase.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Brown Bear in the Košice Zoo.Brown Bear in the Košice Zoo. (Source: TASR)

On Friday evening last week, a cyclist from Košice met a bear on the Hupiky bike trail. The animal ran into the forest, nothing happening to the cyclist as well. Later, he called the police, which informed him that he was not the only one to see a bear in the same location.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

The encounter brought forth the question of how many bears live in the forests of Košice.

In the last years, the municipal forest company Mestké lesy Košice have repeatedly warned people of bears living in the area.

Related article Bear problem: people in central Slovakia say they will hire lawyers and ask Brussels for help Read more 

Animals need to rest

"These animals do not permanently live in our territory. Usually they are younger males that pushed away the older individuals and are looking for a new territory," explains Martin Matúš from the company.

"It is likely that the number of bears will increase in the coming years, and perhaps some will remain in our forests permanently. Even though the forests are heavily visited by people, which bothers the bears, they tend to stay in the lowlands, where they have enough food," he emphasizes.

According to Matúš it is important to know whether the cyclist encountered a mother with a cub, with the mother standing three metres tall on her hind legs as he claimed, or a young male, as these are the individuals that roam the area.

The problem is that people visit the forest in the evening and even at night. A forest is a natural habitat of animals who need to rest, feed and other activities, and not be bothered. It is difficult for animals when they are constantly disturbed.

SkryťRemove ad

At the same time the animals grow accustomed to people's presence and that changes their behaviour. Upon learning that a human is not a threat, they might get bolder.

Related article Ten thousand for a bear: the business of bear hunting Read more 

No reason to panic

The report of the encounter on a bike trail is new information to Michal Haring, a member of the Brown Bear Emergency Team. He understands that people are afraid, but doubts that the bear the cyclist encountered was as big as the man claimed, because such huge animals do not live in Slovakia.

However, there is no reason to panic. It is good to be careful though.

The Emergency Team will only act when a bear is repeatedly spotted in the village and inhabited parts of a city.

Top stories

News digest: Supreme Court's ruling on the "Faecal Phantom" case

Slovakia will celebrate Slovaks living abroad. The Visegrad Group is now led by Slovakia.


5 h

Slovakia, a country where carmaking reigns supreme

Swedish carmaker will bring a huge investment.


11 h
Czech PM Petr Fiala (left) and Slovak PM Eduard Heger. The Czech Republic has taken over the rotating presidency of the European Council. Slovakia has assumed the rotating presidency of the Visegrad Group.

Slovakia takes over a divided V4 after Hungary's troubled presidency

Once united by big political goals, the Visegrad Group has been split by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Slovakia during its presidency wants to bring the group's shared goals back to the fore.


1. jul
Martin Macko is the son of retired general Pavel Macko.

Bratislava court decision on faeces attacker is erroneous, Supreme Court rules

The Supreme Court criticises judges who dealt with the case of Martin Macko, an alleged faeces attacker, in the past.


6 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad