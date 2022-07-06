News digest: Stability or Matovič. PM Heger must choose

Bratislava airport one of the best in the region. The OFZ manufacturer lays off dozens of workers.

News: Receive notifications about new articles by email. Try the new feature and turn on the subscription.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Good evening. The Wednesday, July 6 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

SaS gives ultimatum to PM Heger

SaS chair and Economy Minister Richard Sulík. (Source: TASR)

Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) will have to choose between Finance Minister and OĽaNO leader Igor Matovič or the SaS party, one of four coalition parties.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

Its chair Richard Sulík said on July 6 that the party will no longer adhere to the coalition deal, threatening to leave the coalition government if Matovič remains part of it after the summer holidays.

Matovič has repeatedly attacked Sulík and his party, which is still criticising the finance minister for drafting and passing a "family" package worth €1.2 billion.

On July 6, the OĽaNO party addressed its coalition partner in a letter (before the SaS' decision), saying that Matovič will not be going anywhere from the government.

Sme Rodina: Boris Kollár, who leads the coalition party Sme Rodina, said his party will not intervene in the SaS-OĽaNO conflict. "They started it, they must end it," Kollár said, noting that the party would also support a snap election.

Za Ľudí: Veronika Remišová, chair of the smallest coalition party Za Ľudí, said her party will do anything to make the coalition government of four parties work. Just like the OĽaNO and SaS parties, Za Ľudí says Smer chair Robert Fico and Hlas chair Peter Pellegrini cannot take over the country again.

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website:

BUSINESS: The OFZ manufacturer has announced a mass layoff.

The OFZ manufacturer has announced a mass layoff. TOURIST ATTRACTION: The biggest maze in central Europe is now open.

The biggest maze in central Europe is now open. REFUGEES: The government has changed the rules applying to the use of public transport by Ukrainian refugees.

The government has changed the rules applying to the use of public transport by Ukrainian refugees. AIRPORT: Bratislava airport is one of the best, but only in Eastern Europe.

Bratislava airport is one of the best, but only in Eastern Europe. TRAVEL: A unique railbike circuit has opened in eastern Slovakia.

FEATURE STORY FOR WEDNESDAY

How American Slovaks made the iconic film "Jánošík"

Theodor Pištěk portrayed Jánošík in Jaroslav Siakeľ's 1921 film.

Slovakia has seen several film adaptations of Jánošík's story over the decades. The first film about this Slovak outlaw and folk hero was made in 1921.

The whole concept was created by American Slovaks, but it did not go according to their plan.

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription. Thank you.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Beatrix Ricziová has become a new judge of the General Court of the EU for Slovakia . The country has not been able to fill the post since 2016.

. The country has not been able to fill the post since 2016. Finance Minister Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) has been named the "Homophobe of the Year" . Former PM Robert Fico of the Smer party came second.

. Former PM Robert Fico of the Smer party came second. The third unit of the Mochovce nuclear power plant is ready for commissioning. The Slovenské Elektrárne company is awaiting the second-instance decision of the Nuclear Regulatory Authority to start loading nuclear fuel.

The Slovenské Elektrárne company is awaiting the second-instance decision of the Nuclear Regulatory Authority to start loading nuclear fuel. An EP committee delegation is coming to eastern Slovakia to evaluate the use of cohesion funds for better integration of Roma and assistance to refugees. The trip will take place next week.

Children begin to attend Comenius University Bratislava on July 6, 2022. (Source: TASR)

Slovakia lacks 400 general practitioners for adults and 223 paediatricians , the Health Ministry said. About 2,500 nurses are needed at hospitals in eastern Slovakia, the Sme daily wrote.

, the Health Ministry said. About 2,500 nurses are needed at hospitals in eastern Slovakia, the Sme daily wrote. Those interested in vaccination against Covid-19 with the Spikevax vaccine from Moderna can register for the first dose until July 10 and for a booster dose until August 8.

from Moderna can register for the first dose until July 10 and for a booster dose until August 8. Antonino Vadala, an Italian businessman about whom the murdered journalist Ján Kuciak had written, has been spotted in eastern Slovakia, the Sme daily wrote. In Italy, Vadala was sentenced for smuggling cocaine and later released. He is still being investigated. In Slovakia, he has been investigated for corruption.

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.