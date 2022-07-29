Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
29. Jul 2022 at 6:18  I Premium content

Ancient Roman boat to drop anchor in Bratislava on its Danube cruise

Danuvina Alacris presents the Roman history of countries along the Danube, to reach Slovakia in early August.

Jana Liptáková
Jana Liptáková
Danuvina Alacris, replica of an ancient Roman boat, on its way down the Danube.Danuvina Alacris, replica of an ancient Roman boat, on its way down the Danube. (Source: Courtesy of MÚOP)

Countries along the Danube River share a common heritage. Almost 2000 years ago, the region around one of Europe's biggest rivers was part of the Roman Empire.

In early August, residents and visitors of Bratislava can have a glimpse into the life of ancient Romans when a genuine replica of a Roman rowing and sailing ship will stop here on its way down the Danube.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Danuvina Alacris in Slovakia

August 5 - 6 - Bratislava

August 6 - 8 Danubiana Meulensteen Art Museum in Čunovo

August 9 Iža - Kelemantia

“The Roman civilisation significantly influenced further development throughout Europe. We are its heirs,” archaeologist Margaréta Musilová of the Municipal Institute of Monuments Protection in Bratislava (MÚOP) told The Slovak Spectator. “We shall be happy that at least in a small section, on the right bank of the Danube near Bratislava, we were part of it in the first four centuries of our era.”

The building of the ship, called Danuvina Alacris, and its subsequent cruise down the Danube from Germany to the Black Sea mark the international Living Danube Limes project. Slovak partners contributed by developing a mobile app that harnesses virtual reality.

Roman before Limes

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Bratislava

Top stories

News digest: Slovakia in the grip of heat and drought

Low water levels, dried up rivers, and the president losing the popularity contest. Learn more in today's digest.


19 h

Kofola to curb the use of water after local river dries up

Rajčianka River has dried up in a section measuring a kilometer-and-a-half.


28. jul
The press shop in Volkswagen Slovakia in Bratislava.

Closed recycling loop reduces need for raw material and energy

Volkswagen Slovakia sends high-quality aluminium offcuts for re-processing.


24. jul

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad