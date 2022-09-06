Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
6. Sep 2022 at 18:53

Fly over the lake dubbed Slovakia’s Croatia

The most eastern zipline in Slovakia is unequaled in experience.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
(Source: Košice Region Tourism)

The flooded quarry in Beňatina in eastern Slovakia gained its popularity thanks to its turquoise water, which resembles the Croatian Plitvice Lakes.

Discover the region on the border between Western and Eastern European culture with our Košice region travel guide.

There has been some tourist infrastructure built there over the past years – a walk around the lake, lookout point and photo-points, marked hiking and cycling routes.

But there is a new attraction in Beňatina now – a zipline. Thanks to it, it is possible to literally “fly” above the turquoise surface of the lake.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

The steel rope is 180-metre-long and it is accessible for adults and children who are at least ten years of age and weigh 40 to 120 kilograms. For smaller children there is a “mini zipline” with a length of 30 metres.

“Even though the ride itself does not take long, the scenery, which a visitor will fly over, will definitely be written deeply in memories,” said director of Košice Region Tourism Lenka Vargová Jurková, adding that there is no similar zipline in Slovakia. The ride takes some 30 seconds.

Zipline above Beňatina lake

Opening hours: Monday – Friday 12:30 – 16:00, Saturday – Sunday 11:00 – 13:00, 14:00 – 17:00

Tickets: €7 per ride, paid on the spot (Mini Zipline for smaller children is free.)

Age limit: people of age 10 and older permitted

Weight limit: from 40 to 120 kilograms

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Top stories

News digest: 50 tips to save energy at home

Explore spas and water parks in Žilina Region. A dozen Slovaks awarded with the Righteous Among the Nations title.


10 h
Ján Bukov and Mária Bukovová with their son.

Cakes for children and keeping family together

Friendship like none other tied families or rescuers and rescuees in times of war. Pavel Petroch, Jozef Fekiač, Ján Bukov and his wife Mária Bukovová were awarded the Righteous Among the Nations award for helping the Eckstein family.


5. sep
Rescuer Tonka and her rescued friend Daisy.

60-kilometer-long march to save a life

A friendship of a young girl helped Daisy Leier to find a bit of comfort. Antónia Nikodemová received the Righteous Among the Nations award for helping her.


5. sep
Živčáková

Pilgrimage spot in Slovakia caught attention of believers in Latin America

A video has thousands of views on well-known platform.


5. sep

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad