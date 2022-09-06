Fly over the lake dubbed Slovakia’s Croatia

The most eastern zipline in Slovakia is unequaled in experience.

The flooded quarry in Beňatina in eastern Slovakia gained its popularity thanks to its turquoise water, which resembles the Croatian Plitvice Lakes.

Discover the region on the border between Western and Eastern European culture with our Košice region travel guide.

There has been some tourist infrastructure built there over the past years – a walk around the lake, lookout point and photo-points, marked hiking and cycling routes.

But there is a new attraction in Beňatina now – a zipline. Thanks to it, it is possible to literally “fly” above the turquoise surface of the lake.

The steel rope is 180-metre-long and it is accessible for adults and children who are at least ten years of age and weigh 40 to 120 kilograms. For smaller children there is a “mini zipline” with a length of 30 metres.

“Even though the ride itself does not take long, the scenery, which a visitor will fly over, will definitely be written deeply in memories,” said director of Košice Region Tourism Lenka Vargová Jurková, adding that there is no similar zipline in Slovakia. The ride takes some 30 seconds.

Zipline above Beňatina lake Opening hours: Monday – Friday 12:30 – 16:00, Saturday – Sunday 11:00 – 13:00, 14:00 – 17:00 Tickets: €7 per ride, paid on the spot (Mini Zipline for smaller children is free.) Age limit: people of age 10 and older permitted Weight limit: from 40 to 120 kilograms

