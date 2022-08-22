Calls for new dig as centenary of archaeological find marked

Unearthed graves linked to culture which flourished 4,000 years ago.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Archaeological research has revealed sporadic early Bronze age settlements in the region of Záhorie, western Slovakia and only a few sites belonging to what is known as the 'Nitra culture' have been identified.

At one of these near Brezová pod Bradlom, in the Dolný Štverník area, four graves were unearthed in 1922, and as the centenary of the find is celebrated, activist Ján Ábel is calling for new research into Štverník.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

Graves with artefacts

In a century old article in the periodical Obzor praehistorický, teacher Ján Valašťan - Dolinský from Brezová pod Bradlom stated that three small graves of children were damaged and moved by a plough, so their exact location could not be determined. The more preserved fourth belonged to an adult.

The teacher tried to assemble the skeletons, but only the latter could be put together. He estimated the height of the dead person had been around 160 centimetres.

"The larger and best-preserved skeleton, probably female, was at a depth of about 100 to 150 centimetres, in a crouched position," he wrote.