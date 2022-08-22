Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

22. Aug 2022 at 11:32  I Premium content

Calls for new dig as centenary of archaeological find marked

Unearthed graves linked to culture which flourished 4,000 years ago.

Kristýna Peštová
Stock image.Stock image. (Source: TASR)

Archaeological research has revealed sporadic early Bronze age settlements in the region of Záhorie, western Slovakia and only a few sites belonging to what is known as the 'Nitra culture' have been identified.

At one of these near Brezová pod Bradlom, in the Dolný Štverník area, four graves were unearthed in 1922, and as the centenary of the find is celebrated, activist Ján Ábel is calling for new research into Štverník.

Graves with artefacts

In a century old article in the periodical Obzor praehistorický, teacher Ján Valašťan - Dolinský from Brezová pod Bradlom stated that three small graves of children were damaged and moved by a plough, so their exact location could not be determined. The more preserved fourth belonged to an adult.

The teacher tried to assemble the skeletons, but only the latter could be put together. He estimated the height of the dead person had been around 160 centimetres.

"The larger and best-preserved skeleton, probably female, was at a depth of about 100 to 150 centimetres, in a crouched position," he wrote.

