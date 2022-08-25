Wife faked car theft to save her marriage

The Generali insurance company has shared unusual theft reports.

Clients of the Generali insurance company sometimes report unusual theft cases, the firm says. (Source: Unsplash)

August is not only a month for summer holidays, but it's also the month the highest number of thefts are reported according to data of the Generali insurance company.

The company's clients report about 300 incidents of theft a year.

"Compared to other months, we have recorded the most burglaries in August in the long term," says Filip Praženica, a Generali liquidation manager of property and liability insurance.

In August, clients report up to 30 percent more thefts than the monthly average in a given year, the manager added.

Savings in a wardrobe

In 2022, clients had already reported 160 theft insurance claims to the insurance company by the end of July, almost a fifth more than in the same period last year.

Thieves most often steal items of higher value, such as jewelry, various electronics, laptops, tablets, televisions, along with cash.

"Statistically, we mostly encounter cases where clients hide savings and valuables in bedroom wardrobes," said Praženica.

Moreover, clients sometimes report unconventional thefts to Generali.

How a woman tried to save her marriage

A soon-to-be-married couple reported that burglars broke into their flat and stole cash, television, platinum wedding rings and a wedding dress. The burglary happened one day before the couple's marriage.

The damage amounted to €5,000, the insurance firm said.

In another curious case, the wife of a cheating husband tried to put an end to his affair by faking a theft.

The cheating spouse used their car to drive to his lover's, so the wife decided to fake a car theft. At the time of her partner's absence, the wife parked their car in an abandoned place. Afterwards, she reported the fake theft to the police.

During the investigation, the wife admitted to what she had done. She also sent a letter to Generali, explaining that the car theft had been her attempt to save her marriage.

A stolen dog

The insurance company also dealt with a burglary in which fur coats and leather jackets were stolen from a flat at night. The burglars took the flat owners' dog as well.

The Generali clients noticed that they had been robbed after their dog did not wake them up for a morning walk.

Another client decided to conceal his car key under his car bumper to avoid losing it on a drinking night. The thief probably watched him doing it because his car got stolen.