Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
2. Sep 2022 at 16:14

This is how a mediaeval royal wedding looked

Another event at Pustý Hrad, an historic castle, is planned in early September.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
The re-eanctment of a 13th-century wedding at Pustý Hrad, a mediaeval castle above Zvolen.The re-eanctment of a 13th-century wedding at Pustý Hrad, a mediaeval castle above Zvolen. (Source: TASR)

Pustý Hrad, an ancient castle above the town of Zvolen, recently witnessed the re-eanactment of a royal wedding that originally took place at the site in 1247. Visitors to the castle compound were treated to demonstrations of life in the Middle Ages, battles and several accompanying activities.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

A helping hand in the heart of Europe – get your copy of the Slovakia travel guide.

"We have been re-enacting this royal wedding for three years now. This time we also added something new, namely the conquest of the castle. Visitors could also spend the night in experiential period tents," Jiří Pěč, director of the Regional Tourism Organization of Central Slovakia, told the TASR newswire.

Another event at Pustý Hrad castle is planned for early September. It will comprise historical scenes, music and an uncovering of the secrets of the castle by archaeological experts, regional daily My Zvolen reported. The 'Hike to Pustý Hrad' will mark its 30th anniversary on Saturday, September 3.

More events at the castle

The program will start at 10 a.m. with the traditional greeting of participants in the History Cycle Ride.

"Visitors will be delighted by a performance of fencing, by the theatre group Via Historica and the popular falconers of St. Bavona – and the Slovak folk and country legend Bukasový masív will take care of the musical experience," explained Branislav Mikšík from the press department of the city office.

SkryťRemove ad

The program will be complemented by accompanying activities, among others a photo exhibition about Pustý Hrad, 'Castle dug from the rubble', which brings to light 30 years of archaeological research and historical restoration of the castle, as well as an exhibition of this year's most beautiful archaeological finds, historical archery and coin minting. Various activities also await children who visit.

The current season of archaeological research at Pustý Hrad is focused on the reconstruction of the main gate at the Upper Castle.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Top stories

News digest: Close, but no cigar – Slavic tongues are more different than you might think

Bratislava has restored 10 barbecue spots in its municipal forests, it's 11 years since the air crash that claimed the lives of hockey players including Slovak Pavol Demitra, and why an Irish daily thinks Bratislava is an underrated destination.


2 h
Once we know ourselves, with the help of foreigners, we can pull back the curtain of culture to reveal our shared humanity.

A Fish Out Of Water

Listen to seven foreigners speak about their first impressions and struggles over the first year in Slovakia.


30. aug
Traditional "vinobranie" event in Pezinok.

Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between September 1 and September 10, plus regular services in different languages, training, and temporary exhibitions.


1. sep

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad