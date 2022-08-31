Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

31. Aug 2022

Slovakia tests blending hydrogen in natural gas pipelines

A way how to make the gas industry greener as well as reduce dependence on Russian gas.

Jana Liptáková
The technology for blending hydrigen to natural gas in Blatná na Ostrove. The technology for blending hydrigen to natural gas in Blatná na Ostrove. (Source: TASR)

The small village of Blatná na Ostrove 40 km east of Bratislava is the first place hydrogen was blended in natural gas pipelines in Slovakia. With this pilot project the gas distribution company SPP-Distribúcia (SPP-D) wants to test the existing infrastructure. Hydrogen, as long as it is produced in a green way, is carbon neutral and produces no CO2 emissions when burned.

So far the distributor has not registered any problems.

“This means that it will not be necessary to build [distribution] pipelines anew, being enough to make some minor changes to existing ones,” said Martin Hollý, general director of SPP-Distribucia in mid-August.

Households in Blatná have not reported any complications while using natural gas blended with hydrogen at a ratio of 90:10. The only difference is the a bit bluer flame and the minor lower performance of their cookers.

“The project is implemented so that citizens do not need to change anything on their appliances,” said Marek Smatana, H2Pilot project manager.

The SPP-D is regularly monitoring the oldest appliances while citizens’ initial concerns over safety did not arise.

“Nobody noticed anything, because I also have such appliances at home and there is no difference at all,” said Terézia Földváry, the mayor of Blatná na Ostrove.

Pilot project

SPP-D launched the H2Pilot project in mid-June. The trial will last until the end of September and there is a chance that, besides testing the mixture for cooking, it will be possible to test it for heating. SPP-D will evaluate results of the pilot project by the end of 2022.

