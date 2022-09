Long-time decaying monument in Gemer region receives unconventional use.

The Coburg mansion in Jelšava, whose history goes back to the 17th century, will soon become an even bigger tourist attraction than before.

Visitors to the region, once known as the Iron Heart of the Hungarian Empire, are already visiting the local municipal office. They want to experience a night in a place surrounded by scary stories. After all, some locals still believe that the mansion is haunted.