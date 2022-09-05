Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
5. Sep 2022 at 21:53

Shelter for brothers

Brothers Vojtech and Gejza Schultz with his wife Alžbeta Schultzová made it through the war thanks to a married couple. Anna Makónyová and her husband Ján Makóny received the Righteous Among the Nations award for providing food and shelter.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Makóny couple.Makóny couple.

Ján Makóny and his wife Anna Makónyová were awarded the Righteous Among the Nations award in September 2022.

Gejza and Vojtech's parents and their sister were deported, and their fate remains unknown. The brothers were both engineers, which helped them to evade deportation, as their professions were vital to the state. However, they were recruited to a semi-military unit called the "Sixth battalion". The unit members were Jewish people of recruitment age who performed various support tasks for the Slovak army.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

After the battalion was disbanded in 1943, Vojtech was assigned as a civilian employee to the National Defense Labor Command service. As an irreplaceable expert in the field of construction, he participated as a Military Construction Supervisor in the building of Tri Duby Airport. He worked as a construction manager in Garansek (now Hronsek) near Banská Bystrica.

On October 30, 1944, along with 55 other Jews who had remained in the Ministry of National Defense service until then, Vojtech found himself on the list of unnecessary civilian employees. He fled to the mountains around the village of Pršany to join the organized units of the partisans. When he could not make contact with them, he returned to Garansek. There he turned for help from the Makony family. They hid Vojtech, his brother Gejza and Gejza's wife Alžbeta in a hayloft and provided them with food until the liberation. By doing this, they saved their lives.

SkryťRemove ad

All three rescued survived the war. Gejza and Alžbeta immigrated to Israel with their 4-year-old daughter Anna; later, their second daughter Esti was born there. Vojtech married a young Jewish woman whose family had been murdered. After the wedding, they changed their surname and moved to Košice, where their children still live with their families.

Righteous among the Nations

Top stories

News digest: 50 tips to save energy at home

Explore spas and water parks in Žilina Region. A dozen Slovaks awarded with the Righteous Among the Nations title.


10 h
Ján Bukov and Mária Bukovová with their son.

Cakes for children and keeping family together

Friendship like none other tied families or rescuers and rescuees in times of war. Pavel Petroch, Jozef Fekiač, Ján Bukov and his wife Mária Bukovová were awarded the Righteous Among the Nations award for helping the Eckstein family.


5. sep
Rescuer Tonka and her rescued friend Daisy.

60-kilometer-long march to save a life

A friendship of a young girl helped Daisy Leier to find a bit of comfort. Antónia Nikodemová received the Righteous Among the Nations award for helping her.


5. sep
Živčáková

Pilgrimage spot in Slovakia caught attention of believers in Latin America

A video has thousands of views on well-known platform.


5. sep

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad