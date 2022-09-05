Ahead of energy crisis, minority government becomes a reality

Three remaining SaS ministers have submitted resignation letters.

SaS chair Richard Sulík announces that three SaS ministers submitted their resignation letters on September 5, 2022. (Source: TASR - Jakub Kotian)

Prime Minister Eduard Heger had the whole summer to save his coalition government with a majority in parliament, but he failed.

“As of today, Slovakia has a minority government,” Heger announced on September 5.

His official statement came a few minutes before the SaS party said that its three remaining ministers had submitted their resignation letters to the Presidential Palace earlier in the day. Last week, SaS chair Richard Sulík submitted his resignation letter as economy minister.

SaS has been demanding the sacking of Finance Minister Igor Matovič from the ministerial post since early summer for the mishandling of public money and his personal attacks on several ministers. The prime minister refused to accept the condition.

Matovič is Heger’s party boss. He chairs OĽaNO, the strongest ruling party.

President Zuzana Čaputová, who last week asked Heger to put an end to a “TV show that nobody no longer wants to watch”, should accept the letters in the coming days.

“The government needs to function and cooperate so that it does not solve its own problems in the end, but the country’s problems,” she said on Monday.

She will return from her official visits to Greece and North Macedonia on Wednesday.

Ministers shower Matovič with criticism