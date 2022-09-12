Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

12. Sep 2022

Heat Producers: It is as if two million people do not exist

An average increase of 140 percent in heat prices should be expected.

author
Eva Frantová
External contributor
Stock image.Stock image. (Source: TASR)

Families in detached homes should be protected from increased heating costs by more favorable gas contracts. However, people in apartment buildings - more than 760,000 households whose bills will more than double in January without help - are still waiting for specific measures.

According to heat producers, the government has forgotten about them. Stanislav Janiš, the chairman of the board of the Slovak Association of Heat Producers (SZVT), says that they tried to present solutions to coalition leaders but to no avail.

50 tips to reduce energy consumption and save money 

How many people in Slovakia are currently connected to external boiler and central heating?

According to the census, about 761,000 households, or roughly 2.4 million inhabitants. However, this way of heating is also used in schools, kindergartens, hospitals, and companies.

What prices should consumers prepare for if the state does not intervene?

Based on the latest data, an average increase of 140 percent should be expected. So, if a household paid €600 for heat and hot water last year and approximately €700 this year, next year it will be €1,700. However, this is only an average. The specific price increase will vary from heat producer to heat producer as each has a contract with a gas supplier for a different time period.

Energy

