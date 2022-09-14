No more distance schooling, parents demand as energy crisis looms

Government yet to outline plans for schools if heating becomes unaffordable.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Parents have demanded schools remain open despite the looming energy crisis, telling ministers they will not accept more distance learning for their children after two years of disrupted teaching during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Schools are facing huge hikes in energy costs ahead of the winter and some have warned they may have to close during the coldest months.

But the Dajme Deťom Hlas (Let's Give Children a Voice) initiative, along with civic associations Rodičia.sk and IPčko, have said schools must be kept open for students.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

While he still served as education minister, Branislav Gröhling of SaS together with the Union of Cities of Slovakia (ÚMS) asked the Finance Ministry to increase funding for schools to cover higher energy costs. But the Finance Ministry said the matter would be part of a complex package of measures for all sectors of society.

“This package has to bring clear guarantees that schools will not be closed and switched to distance learning,” Andrea Settey Hajdúchová from Dajme deťom hlas said.

Gröhling has since resigned as education minister with PM Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) appointed acting education minister on September 13 until the ruling coalition finds a replacement.

Distance learning a strain on families