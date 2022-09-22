Items in shopping cart: View
22. Sep 2022 at 12:40  I Premium content

New economy minister pushes through crisis energy legislation

If approved by parliament, it will enable the state to nationalise energy commodities.

Jana Liptáková
(Source: Sme)

The legislative framework to enable the government to handle the energy crisis when needed is passing through the legislative process.

After weeks of discussions, on Wednesday, September 21 the cabinet approved the first measures to help fight the energy crisis in Slovakia: the government will be able to declare a state of emergency during a shortage of energy, due to their high prices. Prime Minister Eduard Heger and Economy Minister Karel Hirman assure that, though the situation is bad, Slovakia will have sufficient energy.

“The situation [on the energy market] is serious but not fatal,” said Hirman following the cabinet’s session. “There is no need to panic, but those who brace for extreme situations can also withstand them.”

Preparing for extreme situations

On Wednesday, the cabinet adopted draft amendments to the Energy Act, and the Act on the Regulation of Network Industries, extending the possibilities of the state to declare a general economic interest in the energy sector and a state of emergency. The parliament is expected to deal with the bills in a fast-tracked procedure.

The amended laws create room for last-resort solutions, Hirman noted.

