News digest: Traditional urban market takes place in the capital on Saturday

A major production company announces layoffs, well water lavels are down following recent droughts, and the official benefits of drinking burčiak – in moderation.

Good afternoon. Here is the Friday, September 23 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

For a weekend round-up of travel tips and stories by Peter Dlhopolec, see the latest issue of our Spectacular Slovakia newsletter: this week he covers the best pralines, the beauty of folk clothing, and a meteorite that landed in Slovakia.

You can also check out the top events in Bratislava between September 22 and October 2, plus information about religious services in different languages, training courses, and temporary exhibitions.

Dobrý trh coming this weekend

A passionate group of people from local shops, community organisations and neighborhoods will present the latest Dobrý Trh (Good Market) in Bratislava's streets this Saturday.

Besides the chance to view and buy handmade products, visitors can enjoy art installations, concerts, workshops, and a programme for kids.

Dobrý Trh will be open to visitors on September 24 between 10:00 and 17:00 in multiple locations: in Jakubovo Square; on Panenská Street; and in the Old Market Hall.

Feature story for today

One of Europe’s most famous monarchs has finally had a public space named after her.

Karl von Habsburg, the head of the House of Habsburg-Lorraine, under the table marking the Alley of Maria Theresa. (Source: TASR)

Earlier this month, Karl von Habsburg, the head of the House of Habsburg-Lorraine, unveiled an official street sign marking a new Maria Theresa Parkway in the centre of the capital.

But not everyone is happy about it.

Picture of the day

Storm in a glass: burčiak is a popular autumn drink in Slovakia. (Source: Sme)

Autumn is the season of burčiak, a cloudy (or 'stormy', in central European parlance) fermented grape juice that is commonly sold on roadsides in Slovak wine districts. The drink contains a lot of substances that are actually beneficial to health, but you should not drink more than a couple of glasses (300 ml) of it, the Public Health Authority reports.

Burčiak contains various types of vitamin B, minerals and fruit sugars, plus iron, zinc and thiamin, which improves heart function. The pantothenic acid contained in it has a positive effect on the digestive system and mucous membrane, the authority noted.

In other news

Compressor manufacturer Embraco Slovakia has announced it is laying off 270 employees at its plant in the eastern Slovak town of Spišská Nová Ves. The company currently employs 1,750 people there.

The Foreigners' Police could reject applications by third-country nationals for temporary residence for the purpose of doing business if the applicants circumvent the legal requirement to prove they have achieved profit from business after tax. This is one of the changes in a draft amendment that MPs have advanced to its second reading in parliament.

Western Slovakia is facing water problems related to this year's droughts. The regional water management company reports that the level of water in wells has decreased. (TASR)

Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) has filed a motion to hold an extraordinary session to hold a no-confidence vote in Finance Minister Igor Matovič. (Sme)

