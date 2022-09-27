Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

27. Sep 2022 at 11:18

Czech police to reintroduce checks at border with Slovakia

There are 27 crossings at the Slovak-Czech border.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Crossing at the Slovak-Czech border in the village of Makov, north Slovakia.Crossing at the Slovak-Czech border in the village of Makov, north Slovakia. (Source: TASR)

Starting at midnight from Wednesday to Thursday, the police of the Czech Republic will start carrying out checks at former border crossings along the entire length of the state border with Slovakia. These include 17 road crossings, seven railway and three river crossings, the police reported on their website.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced the reintroduction of border controls on Monday, citing increased illegal migration as the reason.

According to the director of the foreign police service, Milan Majer, since the beginning of 2022 the police have detained a total of 11,983 illegal migrants in the Czech Republic, a number significantly higher than in 2015 when the migration crisis was at its peak in Europe.

As of now, 125 smugglers have been detained. The Czech Republic is mainly a transit country, not the destination for migrants, the vast majority of whom are Syrians.

The checks will be carried out for at least ten days from the start of border control. It will not be possible to cross the border at anywhere other than the 27 crossings. Exceptions will apply to farmers in the immediate vicinity of the border and also to foresters, hunters and fishermen working in the area.

The Slovak Interior Ministry respects the decision of the Czech police, according to ministry spokesperson Zuzana Eliášová.

However, "the reintroduction of border control needs to be discussed at the level of the European Union," said Eliášová.

