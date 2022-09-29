Foreigners should get local vote out to change daily lives, says migration expert

Festival event highlights opportunity ahead of elections next month.

With local elections just a month away, some foreigners living in Slovakia will be able to take what migration experts have pointed out is possibly the biggest political opportunity they have to affect their daily life.

The chance to vote in municipal and regional elections was one of the topics discussed at the ParCityPation event, which is part of the [fjúžn] festival being held in Bratislava, on Thursday, September 22.

Zuzana Bargerová, a migration expert with the Human Rights League, pointed out that while foreigners in Slovakia can take various forms of action to try and effect local change, such as campaigning, protesting, and volunteering, the right of those with permanent residence to vote in municipal and regional elections was “one of the most important tools with which they can influence their practical and daily life”.

How many foreigners live in Bratislava?

Immigration to Slovakia has risen dramatically over the last two decades, according to data presented by Bargerová at the event.