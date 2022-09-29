Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
29. Sep 2022 at 14:39  I Premium content

Foreigners should get local vote out to change daily lives, says migration expert

Festival event highlights opportunity ahead of elections next month.

Jana Liptáková
Jana Liptáková
BratislavaBratislava (Source: Unsplash)

With local elections just a month away, some foreigners living in Slovakia will be able to take what migration experts have pointed out is possibly the biggest political opportunity they have to affect their daily life.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

The chance to vote in municipal and regional elections was one of the topics discussed at the ParCityPation event, which is part of the [fjúžn] festival being held in Bratislava, on Thursday, September 22.

Zuzana Bargerová, a migration expert with the Human Rights League, pointed out that while foreigners in Slovakia can take various forms of action to try and effect local change, such as campaigning, protesting, and volunteering, the right of those with permanent residence to vote in municipal and regional elections was “one of the most important tools with which they can influence their practical and daily life”.

How many foreigners live in Bratislava?

Immigration to Slovakia has risen dramatically over the last two decades, according to data presented by Bargerová at the event.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Foreigners in Slovakia

Top stories

Illustrative photo, elections.

How to vote for your local councillors

Foreigners with permanent residence can vote.


4 h
Photo of Ukrainian high-school graduates by Michal Burza won the Current Affairs category as a single photo.

He took the best press photo of the year: we had no idea what terrible things had yet to happen

Photos from Ukraine as well as from Luník IX (Košice) awarded in the annual press photo competition. Winning photos on display in Bratislava's centre for another month.


7 h

News digest: Austria and Czechia's temporary checks at Slovak border

PM Heger speaks with The Financial Times, President Čaputová ratifies NATO protocols for Finland and Sweden.


21 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad