Journalists reject Matovič's attacks

His accusations are baseless and dangerous.

Igor Matovič speaks of journalists as "progressive fascists". He says that even Hitler had journalists blindly helping him, and suggests that we are working for someone like that today. He accuses us of corruption and abuses the memory of our murdered colleague Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová.

Vladimír Mečiar used to slap journalists and Robert Fico called them "dirty anti-Slovak prostitutes". Matovič had a chance to change the attitude of power towards the media. Yet he continues to escalate attacks against journalists.

When the media are critical of him, he compares them to fascist totalitarians and himself to the victims of the Holocaust. Hitler murdered millions of people because of their origins and convictions. Matovič is neither a victim nor a person whose life is threatened. He is just another politician who cannot cope with public service and who lies.

In Slovakia, attacks against journalists have ended in murder before. Matovič is making journalists targets again, just for doing their jobs.

We will not be silent. We weren't silent when we were attacked by Mečiar and Fico, and we will not be silent when Matovič is repeating their attacks.

Signed: