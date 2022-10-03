Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

3. Oct 2022

Mostly students among victims of tragic car accident in Bratislava

Four people died on the spot, another death followed in the hospital.

Compiled by Spectator staff
The drunk driver's car showed no break tracks.The drunk driver's car showed no break tracks. (Source: Police of Slovak Republic)

The death toll of the fatal car accident in Bratislava is now five people, mostly young students on route to their student dormitories ahead of the working week on Sunday night.

A drunk driver crashed into the Zochova bus stop under Bratislava Castle on Sunday shortly after 22:20. Four people were killed on the spot, and six were injured. A 21-year-old woman died in hospital on Monday, one other person remaining in critical condition and two severely injured and in need of surgery.

The driver is the secretary general of the Deaflympics Committee of Slovakia, Dušan Dědeček, the tvnoviny.sk and TASR newswire first reported.

In the accident's aftermath, Dědeček acted aggressive and pushed the police officers intervening on the scene. The driver's blood alcohol level was 1.6 pro mille and the blood alcohol of the passenger in the car with him was 1 pro mille, Police Corps President Štefan Hamran confirmed during his press briefing.

Victims were students

Bratislava

