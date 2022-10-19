Modra manor house opens after massive overhaul

The Modra manor house, a national cultural monument, has been opened to the public as a new cultural and creative center following a massive reconstruction.
A helping hand in the heart of Europe offers for you Slovakia travel guide.
Renovation work on the manor house, which until recently was dilapidated, included repairs to its roof, windows and historic facade.
Its interior spaces, which will be used for cultural and educational activities, have also been renovated, the TASR newswire reported.
They are barrier-free, while each room will have a different focus, supporting the region's traditional crafts, local products and gastronomy.
A complete revitalisation of its garden is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
A cultural and creative center for winemakers, artists, pupils, ceramicists, non-profit organizations, and the public is to be created in the manor house, while there will also be various exhibitions and events and a wine bar with its own cellar and wine store.
An important part of the project is the creation of a digital documentation center with a study room to promote and preserve the cultural wealth of the Lesser Carpathians and the bordering Austrian Weinviertel region.
Spectacular Slovakia travel guides
- A helping hand in the heart of Europe thanks to the Slovakia travel guide with more than 1,000 photos and hundreds of tourist spots.
- A detailed travel guide to the Tatras introduces you to the whole region around the Tatra mountains, including attractions on the Polish side.
- Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!
- Selected travel articles, podcasts, travellers' needs as well as other guides dedicated to Nitra, Trenčín Region, Trnava Region and Žilina Region.