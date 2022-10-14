Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
14. Oct 2022 at 12:56  I Premium content

What Slovakia does to fight anti-LGBT+ extremism

The intelligence service helped track down the killer. He did not know the victims, police believe.

Peter Kováč
Peter Kováč
The Rainbow Pride flag (illustrative stock photo)The Rainbow Pride flag (illustrative stock photo) (Source: Sme)

Last year, one in six hate comments on social media in Slovakia attacked LGBT+ people, while one in seven targeted Jews.

Hatred for these and other minorities was also manifested after the murder of two young people in Bratislava on Wednesday. Comments applauding the murders or displaying laughing emoticons appeared on Facebook, including under the post that the police force published on its official profile. The police deleted the hateful comments throughout the day.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

"The police reject any form of hate against minorities," the admin of the Police Corps Facebook page wrote.

"Hate and spreading false information in the online world can very easily enter the real world and put the life and health of another person in danger just because someone totally succumbs to hateful rhetoric, sustained by spreading hoaxes."

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Shooting in Bratislava

Top stories

News digest: Bratislava marches in support of LGBT+ community

Tate Modern exhibits delicate, evocative plaster sculptures by Slovak sculptor. Drunk driver who killed five is taken into custody. And Dragon Oak wins Tree of the Year.


2 h

What the murder of two gay people in Bratislava reminds us of

It would hardly come as a surprise that the motive of the murder was hate.


13. oct
Policeman after the shooting in Tepláreň.

Stop the hate before it costs us even more, President Čaputová to politicians

The president calls for action after Wednesday's shooting in a Bratislava gay bar.


13. oct

Gunman who killed two people in Bratislava found dead

Juraj K., a radicalised Bratislava student, is behind the shooting.


13. oct

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad