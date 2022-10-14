What Slovakia does to fight anti-LGBT+ extremism

The intelligence service helped track down the killer. He did not know the victims, police believe.

Last year, one in six hate comments on social media in Slovakia attacked LGBT+ people, while one in seven targeted Jews.

Hatred for these and other minorities was also manifested after the murder of two young people in Bratislava on Wednesday. Comments applauding the murders or displaying laughing emoticons appeared on Facebook, including under the post that the police force published on its official profile. The police deleted the hateful comments throughout the day.

"The police reject any form of hate against minorities," the admin of the Police Corps Facebook page wrote.

"Hate and spreading false information in the online world can very easily enter the real world and put the life and health of another person in danger just because someone totally succumbs to hateful rhetoric, sustained by spreading hoaxes."