Parties indicate support of law improving conditions for same-sex couples

Slovakia is not ready for registered partnerships, says ex-PM Peter Pellegrini.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

After the shooting of two young LGBT+ people outside a popular community bar in Bratislava last week, the question of registered partnerships is again on the table.

Environment Minister Ján Budaj (OĽaNO) is in favour of registered partnerships, he said in the political talk show Na Telo on the private TV Markíza on Sunday.

The minister even thinks OĽaNO head Igor Matovič might support registered partnerships.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

Hlas party MP Richard Raši prefers gradual steps in this regard. "The steps that should be taken should be gradual and should be explained in such a way that they do not bring further polarisation," Raši said, adding that he supports solving the situations of all couples living outside of marriage.

Related article

Related article Years of LGBT+ intolerance in Slovakia culminates in two killings Read more

Indication of support

In August of this year, Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), prior to departing the government, filed a set of draft amendments to parliament that would effectively introduce the cohabitation arrangement.

In the form of a binding notary deed, any couple regardless of gender would be able to agree on practical issues like inheritance rights, joint co-ownership, and the right to share health and other personal information.

After the murders outside Tepláreň Bar, several parliamentary parties, including the coalition parties OĽaNO and Sme Rodina, indicated they could support the proposal.

In the past, both Matovič and Sme Rodina head Boris Kollár repeatedly used denigrating language about LGBT+ people. Most recently, on Sunday night, Matovič mocked the LGBT+ community on Facebook, saying that "he is a man and he feels like a man".

Speaking on the political show V Politike on private news television TA3, OĽaNO's György Gyimesi said he would not support registered partnerships. However, he was in favour of inheritance rights or sharing health information for same-sex couples. Recently, the MP unsuccessfully tried to ban rainbow flags on state buildings.

Related article

Related article Thousands marched the streets of Bratislava to say no to hate Read more

Hlas will support SaS' proposal

Peter Pellegrini, the leader of the most trusted party, Hlas, told the public-service broadcaster RTVS on October 16 that the attack was a wake-up call for society and their party will definitely support the proposal of SaS.

"It must be said frankly that people do not choose it [sexual orientation]. That's how they are born. When a person is born with a different sexual orientation, it does not mean a threat to the 1,500,000 people in Slovakia," Pellegrini said.

He does not think Slovakia is ready for registered partnerships.

MP Tomáš Valášek, who is a member of PS, failed with his attempt to introduce registered partnerships last year.