Stop speaking Latin: ‘Status quo’ is nothing more than the absence of rights

LGBT+ people in Slovakia are horrified, but not surprised.

March in support of LGBT+ community in Bratislava on Friday, October 14, 2022. (Source: SITA)

Comments disabled

Welcome to your weekly commentary and overview of news from Slovakia. Grief, fear, determination, but also more divisions in the country after the premeditated murder of two members of the LGBT+ community in Bratislava. The police may yet classify the attack as an act of far-right terrorism. The government has unveiled the first draft of next year’s state budget.

Thousands of people carrying rainbow flags marched in downtown Bratislava last Friday evening. It was not part of a normal, colourful celebration of diversity. Instead, Slovakia’s LGBT+ community is in mourning, as is much of the country.