Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
18. Oct 2022 at 12:04  I Premium content

Bratislava shooting reclassified as terrorism

The parents of the shooter may face prosecution.

Roman Cuprik
Roman Cuprik
People lighting candles in front of the Tepláreň LGBT+ venue on the Zámocká Street.People lighting candles in front of the Tepláreň LGBT+ venue on the Zámocká Street. (Source: TASR)

After the shooting, he came home to his parents. They had an argument. Then he swapped weapons, left a farewell note, and disappeared. Since the parents of the shooter did not report any of this to the police, they may be investigated for the crime of failure to prevent a crime.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Police: Is anyone endorsing terrorism? Let us know

On social media, the police is calling on people to report any case of endorsing terrorism as it is a crime. Should that happen, here is what to do:

  • Make a screenshot of the post.
  • Copy the link of the page where you saw the post. In case of a social media account, copy its link.
  • Send everything via a direct message to the specialized Facebook page Hoaxy a podvody - Polícia SR (Hoaxes and frauds - Slovak Police).
  • You will be notified by a like. You may be contacted to provide further information.

You can always personally visit a police station with relevant evidence.

After that, the perpetrator of the attack on Zámocká Street did not shoot anyone except himself.

However, the farewell note in which he indirectly wrote about his plans to continue killing people, could be an important piece of evidence.

"The time is nigh, I will make the step forward out of my home and attack the enemy with everything I have," the beginning of the shooter's note reads.

On Monday, the investigator reclassified the Bratislava shooting as a terrorist attack.

If the investigation confirms the reclassification, it will be the first concluded terrorist attack in Slovakia. A perpetrator can get a life sentence if convicted.

Because the Zámocká Street shooter died by suicide the case will not go to court.

However, the reclassification may ultimately affect the parents.

Related article Years of LGBT+ intolerance in Slovakia culminate in two killings Read more 

When can parents be prosecuted?

According to Slovak law, citizens do not have to report a crime if the perpetrator is a direct relative (parent, child, spouse or sibling), regardless of what the crime is as long as the maximum sentence is under ten years.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Attack in Bratislava

Top stories

Parties indicate support of law improving conditions for same-sex couples

Slovakia is not ready for registered partnerships, says ex-PM Peter Pellegrini.


17. oct
March in support of LGBT+ community in Bratislava on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Stop speaking Latin: ‘Status quo’ is nothing more than the absence of rights

LGBT+ people in Slovakia are horrified, but not surprised.


17. oct
The cabinet has approved the state budget for 2023.

Draft state budget for 2023 gets cabinet approval

€3.4 billion is allocated to combat the energy crisis.


14. oct
The Rainbow Pride flag (illustrative stock photo)

What Slovakia does to fight anti-LGBT+ extremism

The intelligence service helped track down the killer. He did not know the victims, police believe.


14. oct

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad