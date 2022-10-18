Bratislava shooting reclassified as terrorism

The parents of the shooter may face prosecution.

People lighting candles in front of the Tepláreň LGBT+ venue on the Zámocká Street. (Source: TASR)

After the shooting, he came home to his parents. They had an argument. Then he swapped weapons, left a farewell note, and disappeared. Since the parents of the shooter did not report any of this to the police, they may be investigated for the crime of failure to prevent a crime.

Police: Is anyone endorsing terrorism? Let us know On social media, the police is calling on people to report any case of endorsing terrorism as it is a crime. Should that happen, here is what to do: Make a screenshot of the post.

Copy the link of the page where you saw the post. In case of a social media account, copy its link.

Send everything via a direct message to the specialized Facebook page Hoaxy a podvody - Polícia SR (Hoaxes and frauds - Slovak Police).

You will be notified by a like. You may be contacted to provide further information. You can always personally visit a police station with relevant evidence.

After that, the perpetrator of the attack on Zámocká Street did not shoot anyone except himself.

However, the farewell note in which he indirectly wrote about his plans to continue killing people, could be an important piece of evidence.

"The time is nigh, I will make the step forward out of my home and attack the enemy with everything I have," the beginning of the shooter's note reads.

On Monday, the investigator reclassified the Bratislava shooting as a terrorist attack.

If the investigation confirms the reclassification, it will be the first concluded terrorist attack in Slovakia. A perpetrator can get a life sentence if convicted.

Because the Zámocká Street shooter died by suicide the case will not go to court.

However, the reclassification may ultimately affect the parents.

When can parents be prosecuted?

According to Slovak law, citizens do not have to report a crime if the perpetrator is a direct relative (parent, child, spouse or sibling), regardless of what the crime is as long as the maximum sentence is under ten years.