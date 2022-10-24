Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
24. Oct 2022 at 14:27  I Premium content

Your vote counts. This Saturday you get several votes

Foreigners living in Slovakia have a rare chance to influence the direction of their town, and the country, this coming weekend.

Michaela Terenzani
(Source: Sme - Ján Krošlák)

Welcome to your weekly commentary and overview of news from Slovakia. Regional and municipal elections are coming up. MPs failed to improve conditions for (not only) LGBT+ people. The Bratislava shooting is reclassified as terrorism.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Foreigners can vote in this weekend’s elections

Slovakia is preparing for a rather complicated election day on Saturday. As a foreigner, you may be inclined to overlook the election billboards lining the country’s roads, and to ignore the constant drizzle of leaflets that has filled your mailbox lately. Here is why you might want to take a moment and consider voting.

All permanent residents, regardless of their citizenship, are eligible to vote in the municipal and regional elections that will be held on Saturday, October 29. EU citizens officially residing in Slovakia automatically receive permanent residence and are hence eligible to vote in these elections regardless of the length of their stay in the country. But whether you are from an EU state or elsewhere, provided you are a permanent resident, you are eligible to vote (as well as run) in regional and municipal elections, which this year are taking place simultaneously for the first time.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Last Week in Slovakia

Related topics: 2018 local elections

Top stories

News digest: Plan to help firms survive energy crisis

Christmas markets will return to Bratislava. Meet Gisela Weyde.


55m
Robert Leslie

Dutch musician brings taste of busking to Slovak bars

Robert Leslie plays from metros of New York to towns of Slovakia.


23. oct
The atrium of the NBS is hosting the exhibition of coronation objects.

A rare chance to visit the atrium of the central bank

It's hosting a public exhibition of valuable numismatic artifacts related to the coronation history of Bratislava.


21. oct
Za Ľudí chair and Investments Minister Veronika Remišová.

Slovakia to push for more EU funds for energy crisis

Will ask European Parliament to double amount to €3 billion, says Deputy PM


19. oct

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad