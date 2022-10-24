Your vote counts. This Saturday you get several votes

Foreigners living in Slovakia have a rare chance to influence the direction of their town, and the country, this coming weekend.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Welcome to your weekly commentary and overview of news from Slovakia. Regional and municipal elections are coming up. MPs failed to improve conditions for (not only) LGBT+ people. The Bratislava shooting is reclassified as terrorism.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

Foreigners can vote in this weekend’s elections

Slovakia is preparing for a rather complicated election day on Saturday. As a foreigner, you may be inclined to overlook the election billboards lining the country’s roads, and to ignore the constant drizzle of leaflets that has filled your mailbox lately. Here is why you might want to take a moment and consider voting.

All permanent residents, regardless of their citizenship, are eligible to vote in the municipal and regional elections that will be held on Saturday, October 29. EU citizens officially residing in Slovakia automatically receive permanent residence and are hence eligible to vote in these elections regardless of the length of their stay in the country. But whether you are from an EU state or elsewhere, provided you are a permanent resident, you are eligible to vote (as well as run) in regional and municipal elections, which this year are taking place simultaneously for the first time.