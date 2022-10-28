Rare fossil site in Bratislava gets camera surveillance

The camera also provides views of the countryside around Sandberg

The prominent fossil-rich site of Sandberg, in Bratislava’s Devínská Nová Ves district, now enjoys rather more protection after a monitoring camera was installed there.

Installation of the 24-hour camera is a response by the city district to the increased number of violations by visitors in the past. The camera also offers views of the surrounding countryside.

“Thanks to the cooperation of our surveillance centre with the water utility company, we launched this panoramic camera project,” Dárius Krajčír, mayor of Devínská Nova Ves. “[The aim is] that such an important natural reserve can be accessed by residents, conservationists and security forces via a live broadcast."

The Sandberg camera is part of the city district's network of security cameras and cameras monitoring important locations, which are operated by a surveillance centre established by the municipality. Also new is the central protection counter, which records every incursion, 24 hours a day. Regular inspections are also carried out by the state nature protection in cooperation with the city police.

Sandberg is part of the Devínska Kobyla nature reserve. It is under fourth degree protection (out of five). When encountering a violation of the law, a guard from the State Nature Conservancy (ŠOP), may impose a fine of up to €300, depending on the severity of the detected offense.