Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
28. Oct 2022 at 14:45

Rare fossil site in Bratislava gets camera surveillance

The camera also provides views of the countryside around Sandberg

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
SandbergSandberg

The prominent fossil-rich site of Sandberg, in Bratislava’s Devínská Nová Ves district, now enjoys rather more protection after a monitoring camera was installed there.

Installation of the 24-hour camera is a response by the city district to the increased number of violations by visitors in the past. The camera also offers views of the surrounding countryside.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

“Thanks to the cooperation of our surveillance centre with the water utility company, we launched this panoramic camera project,” Dárius Krajčír, mayor of Devínská Nova Ves. “[The aim is] that such an important natural reserve can be accessed by residents, conservationists and security forces via a live broadcast."

The Sandberg camera is part of the city district's network of security cameras and cameras monitoring important locations, which are operated by a surveillance centre established by the municipality. Also new is the central protection counter, which records every incursion, 24 hours a day. Regular inspections are also carried out by the state nature protection in cooperation with the city police.

Sandberg is part of the Devínska Kobyla nature reserve. It is under fourth degree protection (out of five). When encountering a violation of the law, a guard from the State Nature Conservancy (ŠOP), may impose a fine of up to €300, depending on the severity of the detected offense.

Bratislava

Related topics: Sustainable Bratislava

Top stories

News digest: Rare fossil site is now under 24-hour surveillance

It's the 104th anniversary of the first common state of Slovaks and Czechs, the first battery energy storage facility of its kind in the V4 is in Slovakia, and ski season is approaching.


5 h

Demolition of Istropolis continues. Check out new drone footage

A congress centre with residential and administrative buildings or hotel to be built on the site.


27. oct
Illustrative stock photo

Regional development can be done differently

The development of big cities and the surrounding regions needs to be approached in accordance with global megatrends.


22. oct
Illustrative stock photo

Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between October 27 and November 6, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.


27. oct

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad