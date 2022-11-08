News digest: 30 years on, tireless battle for registered partnerships continues

A busy day in parliament, extremist parties to stay, and the most profitable firms for 2021.

Good evening. The Tuesday, November 8 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Registered partnership bills keep coming back

A Rainbow Pride Bratislava goer holds a "Trans rights are human rights" banner during a pride festival on June 28, 2014. (Source: TASR - Štefan Puškáš)

Since the early 1990s, when the LGBT+ community first asked politicians to adopt registered partnerships, several such bills have been put forward to parliament.

However, none have been passed due to conservative governments and parliaments.

Following the October 12 terrorist attack outside Tepláreň, a Bratislava gay bar, the community is asking politicians to introduce life partnerships alongside several other measures to make LGBT+ people feel safe in Slovakia.

Igor Matovič, chair of the strongest political party, OĽaNO, has said that the community can forget about registered partnerships while his party is in power.

Migration: Interior Minister Roman Mikulec disapproves of potential border checks with Hungary, ex-PM Robert Fico revives his anti-migration rhetoric.

Interior Minister Roman Mikulec disapproves of potential border checks with Hungary, ex-PM Robert Fico revives his anti-migration rhetoric. Extremism: Despite their loss in recent local elections, far-right parties are staying around and prepared to fight in the next parliamentary elections.

Despite their loss in recent local elections, far-right parties are staying around and prepared to fight in the next parliamentary elections. Real estate: An old building near Bratislava Castle, a former hospital, will be turned into flats and studio apartments.

An old building near Bratislava Castle, a former hospital, will be turned into flats and studio apartments. Business: Here's a list of the most profitable firms in 2021.

What will happen with Bratislava's former sanatorium?

The Čatlošova Villa building has been abandoned for a long time. (Source: Železná studnička, a.s. )

At the Železná Studnička recreational area in the Bratislava forest park, one of the biggest deals in recent decades took place in the last few weeks. The owners of the former sanatorium with a swimming pool have changed.

IN OTHER NEWS:

In parliament, Sme Rodina blocked the adoption of an amendment supposed to relieve foreigners of bureaucracy when applying for residence in Slovakia.

Dozens of Catholics offended by recent words uttered by Trnava Archbishop Ján Orosch in a letter to priests have downloaded and filled online forms informing the Catholic Church that they no longer want to be members. (Sme)

offended by recent words uttered by Trnava Archbishop Ján Orosch in a letter to priests (Sme) All current savers in the second pension pillar born after 1968 who are saving for their pension in a non-index pension fund, will be moved to index funds from July next year following a change adopted by MPs on Tuesday. However, it will not apply to those savers who notify their pension management company by the end of May next year, that they want to continue saving for their pension in a fund other than an index fund. (SITA)

The marketplace in Bratislava's Nové Mesto borough, designed by Ivan Matušík, has been declared a national cultural monument. (Source: Facebook/Nová Tržnica - Trnavské Mýto)

Parliament condemned Russia's attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine. In the resolution, the parliament emphasised that such behaviour can even carry the elements of genocide. Smer and extremist MPs did not support the resolution; Hlas leader Peter Pellegrini did not vote.

Parliament condemned Russia's attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine. In the resolution, the parliament emphasised that such behaviour can even carry the elements of genocide. Smer and extremist MPs did not support the resolution; Hlas leader Peter Pellegrini did not vote.

From January, families will receive a monthly allowance of €60 per child, up from the current €30. A contribution of €110, which a parent receives when their child starts attending primary school, will also be given out. (Denník N)

Two new commemorative days will be added to the calendar from 2023: the Day of Victims of the Covid-19 Pandemic on March 6 and the Day of the Fight Against Hate Speech Towards Children on September 22.

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.