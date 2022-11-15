Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
15. Nov 2022 at 17:49

One of the longest tunnels successfully drilled in northern Slovakia

Tunnel drilling began in 2014.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
The drilling of the Čebrať tunnel in the Liptov region was completed on November 15, 2022. The drilling of the Čebrať tunnel in the Liptov region was completed on November 15, 2022. (Source: TASR - Ján Krošlák)

The drilling of the Čebrať tunnel has come to an end after eight years.

The construction is part of the 15-kilometre D1 motorway stretch between Hubová and Ivachnová, near Ružomberok in northern Slovakia. The tunnel itself is 3.6-kilometres.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

This will become the third longest tunnel in the country once it is constructed, the SITA news agency noted. The unfinished Višňové tunnel (7.5 km) in northern Slovakia and the Branisko tunnel (4.9 km) in eastern Slovakia are the two longest road tunnels in Slovakia.

The Višňové tunnel is projected to be completed in autumn 2024, or in 2025, Aktuality.sk recently reported. As for the Čebrať tunnel, it will not be completed by 2023 as initially planned.

All three tunnels are part of the D1 motorway, which connects Bratislava and Košice through the northern territories of the country.

Nearly decade-long drilling work

The drilling in the case of the Čebrať tunnel started in 2014. The work on the tunnel was halted after a few hundred metres due to the unstable subsoil.

The risk of landslides led to redesigning the tunnel and extending it from the initial two kilometres. The drilling work renewed in 2017.

"The contractor [OHL ŽS and Váhostav] has assured me that they do not expect further complications in the construction aspect," Transport Minister Andrej Doležal (Sme Rodina nom.) said at a press conference marking the completion of the drilling.

SkryťRemove ad

There are 350 construction workers working on the site.

First drivers in two years

Motorists should pass through the tunnel, named after Čebrať Peak (1,054 m), for the first time in less than two years, in December 2023. The Ružomberok motorway bypass will save motorists over 16 minutes.

The construction of the tunnel should cost €307 million excluding VAT, a sum that increased by €80 million in almost 10 years.

According to Doležal, additional financing of the motorway section near Ružomberok will clearly come at the expense of other road constructions, since the construction of the stretch is mostly funded from the state budget.

Top stories

News digest: Druzhba pipeline back online, oil flows to Slovakia

November 17, which marks the fall of the Communist regime, is a national holiday. Shops will remain shut.


2 h

Pessimism takes over German firms operating in Slovakia

Slovakia heading towards mild recession, analyst says.


15. nov
Peter Visolajský, the Medical Trade Unions Association (LOZ) chair.

Doctors to protest in Bratislava this Thursday

Heger says his government prioritises health care like none of its predecessors, but doctors only see vague promises.


14. nov
Wolt Market operates two dark stores in Bratislava and one in Košice.

Delivery within 15 minutes not effective, q-commerce expert says

Four big players compete in the quick commerce sector in Slovakia.


15. nov

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad