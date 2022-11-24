Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

24. Nov 2022

Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between November 24 and December 4, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
The 2021 Christmas atmosphere in Trnava.The 2021 Christmas atmosphere in Trnava. (Source: Trnava.sk/Marek Martinek)

Find all the tips for top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.

TOP 10

CONCERT: Teri Čikoš album release; Nov 24, 19:00
EVENT: Youth Speak Forum 22 Bratislava; Nov 24, 10:00
FESTIVAL: Dubravka sausage festival; Nov 26, 10:00
CONCERT: Phil Shoenfelt concert; Nov 27, 18:00
EVENT: Urban mobility and green innovation; Nov 30, 13:00
EVENT: Competition for startups: urban mobility; Nov 30, 18:00
CONCERT: Andrea Zimányiová concert; Dec 1, 20:00
EVENT: Christmas Days in Incheba; Dec 1
CONCERT: Simply Red Bratislava; Dec 3, 20:00-22:00
CONCERT: Spievankovo concerts; Dec 4, 17:00

Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Training in English

Highlights of the Year

Countrywide events

