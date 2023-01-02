Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
2. Jan 2023 at 10:00  I Premium content

Volvo investment proves potential of eastern Slovakia

New plant puts country on global investor maps, says expert.

Jana Liptáková
Jana Liptáková
Valaliky, the locality where Volvo will build its brand new car plant.Valaliky, the locality where Volvo will build its brand new car plant. (Source: TASR)

In 2018 Robert Fico, who was then prime minister, made headlines when he dismissed the suggestion that mafia gangs could be interested in eastern Slovakia, claiming the idea was absurd because “there is nothing out there”.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

But recent investment decisions by Swedish carmaker Volvo and German engineering and technology company Bosch have shown that whatever appeal the region may hold for organised criminal gangs, some of the world’s biggest firms are certainly interested.​

Investment Advisory Guide

Well-arranged information about the economy, labour market, investor support, legislation, and real estate as well as investment opportunities in Slovakia. For more details visit our online shop.

​Katarína Miňová, policy manager of the Košice branch of AmCham Slovakia, said the decisions – especially Volvo’s, to open up a new €1.2 billion plant for the production of electric vehicles in the region – put not just Slovakia, but eastern Slovakia in particular, on global investors’ maps.

“The government must take advantage of this opportunity and not hesitate in its efforts to attract investment for Slovakia that is sophisticated and linked to the promotion of research and development,” she told The Slovak Spectator.

Miňová said the construction of the plant, as well Bosch’s move to expand its production in the region, projected confidence in Slovakia’s economic potential despite the fact that a war is raging across its eastern border.

She urged the government to use foreign investment policy to transform the economy and help carry out crucial structural reforms.

“If we do not use the Volvo investment as a last opportunity to build added value from foreign investment, Slovakia will irreversibly become the assembly workshop of Europe.”

SkryťRemove ad

Biggest investment in the east since U.S. Steel

Volvo Cars automotive group announced in early July that Slovakia had been chosen as the site of its new electric vehicle production plant.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Automotive

Top stories

Illustrative stock photo

The Foreigners’ Police unlearns English

Over the decades, this Slovak institution has proved both durable and obdurate.


4. jan

News digest: What to expect from second flu wave

Why cybersecurity giant Eset could leave Slovakia. Learn more in today's digest.


17 h
J. A. Reiman Faculty Hospital in Prešov.

Health Ministry reveals its draft list of acute-care hospitals

Bratislava is the only city with hospitals in the top category.


3. jan
Low-threshold club Machovisko in Bratislava.

A helpline places help directly in kids’ pockets

Young people are the most vulnerable, IPčko offers online and offline help.


2. jan

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad