Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
4. Dec 2022 at 20:30

That's what friends are for

Listen to four foreigners discuss the challenges and joys of friendship while living in Slovakia.

Jeremy Hill
Friendships give our lives colour when the world seems grey. Friendships give our lives colour when the world seems grey. (Source: Pexels)

The Na Slovensku Aj Po Anglicky podcast, with the support of Fjúžn, is continuing its series on the migrant experience in Slovakia with a new episode. This time we are talking about the friends that foreigners leave behind in their home countries and the friends that are made in Slovakia.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Friends are the keepers of our secrets, dispensers of advice and encouragement, and the shoulders on which we cry. Friendships give our lives colour when the world seems grey. That is why they are an integral part of not only the human experience but the migrant experience as well.

Unfortunately, the story of friendship for most migrants must start with saying goodbye to long-held friendships. These may be friends made in childhood or early adulthood. They are the people who were present during important and formative periods in the lives of migrants. So, it makes it all the more difficult to say goodbye.

Maintaining these friendships while they are away from home is often more difficult than it appears. Migrants are not home for major life events, such as marriages, deaths, or severe illnesses. This can exaggerate the feelings of separation and distance. However, friendships that are deep, long-lasting, and built on an acceptance and understanding of a wandering lifestyle can endure despite these challenges.

Yunus, who is from Turkey, was unable to meet his childhood friends for five years while he awaited the approval of his asylum application. As soon as he was allowed, he rushed to meet his old pals in Brussels. "Almost nothing had changed." "We were such close friends," the young Turkish student said of their meeting.

SkryťRemove ad

Starting Over

Whenever migrants arrive in Slovakia, they all start from zero when it comes to friendship. The path to finding new friends in Slovakia is somewhat similar to that of their home country. A person's age, marital and child status, and personality type all factor into how easily they make friends. Of course, migrants must also contend with a new environment, language barriers, and cultural differences.

As Liudmyla from Ukraine puts it, "foreigners, overall, are more lonely." This leads many to turn to other foreigners, often from their home countries, for companionship. These new friends have similar goals and interests, like traveling to parts of Slovakia that may be uninteresting for Slovaks. They may also be free from family obligations on weekends and holidays. Other foreigners have a shared understanding of their experiences and difficulties.

Kamarát/ka...?

Alas, these friendships with other foreigners are often brief due to a roaming lifestyle or changing employment. If migrants want longer-lasting friendships and a greater sense of belonging in the community, they must turn to Slovaks. As is to be expected, there are language and cultural hurdles to overcome. Slovaks have established networks of friends and family that may find it challenging to welcome a foreigner.

Certainly, this does not mean friendship with Slovaks is impossible, quite the contrary. Migrants make unexpected connections with Slovaks. These can be as ordinary as a favourite sports team or rock band or as complex as a shared understanding of persecution at the hands of an oppressive regime.

Nevertheless, the question remains if these migrants can ever build the kinds of friendships, full of shared experiences and a common culture, they enjoyed back home. Each of these guests had thoughtful answers that show the optimism and resilience most migrants bring to the country. This is what drives migrants to continue to take chances and look for opportunities to make connections. In these divisive times, everyone stands to benefit from more friendship.

Guests: Mark Taylor, Yunus, Navid, and Liudmyla Krivosheya.

Top stories

News digest: Refurbishment of historical industrial building acknowledged

Covid has helped sex shops to grow, why we know only little about Bratislava-born Nobel prize winner and whether Slovakia has started to die out.


5 h
The refurbished SNG

Refurbished national gallery to open to the public on December 11

The inaugural exhibition will guide visitors through the new premises.


2. dec

Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between December 8 and December 18, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.


8. dec

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad