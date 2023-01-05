Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

5. Jan 2023 at 11:31

Another Štiavnica calvary now on the list of protected monuments, which the city wants to restore

First mentioned in the 18th century.

Compiled by Spectator staff
(Source: TASR)

The calvary in Horná Roveň above Banská Štiavnica was entered in the list of national cultural monuments in December 2022. Although the territory where the calvary is located belongs to the cadastre of Štiavnické Bane, the city of Banská Štiavnica owns the calvary and thus applied for the registration.

"The calvary is an important monument. The first mentions are from the 18th century, when it was shown on mining maps," said Henrieta Godová from the department of regional development and international relations at the Municipal Office in Banská Štiavnica.

"We decided to include it on the list of national cultural monuments, because it represents a space that in recent years has become an increasingly frequent place for people to visit; it's also the starting point for several tourist routes and destinations," she explained.

The calvary consists of six stone stelae or stops. It ends after about 140 meters of climbing the hill with three crosses, tin mannequins and two stone statues.

According to Godová, it is assumed that the stelae and statues are the work of the important Baroque sculptor Dionýz Ignác Stanetti or his workshop. Stanetti is also the artist behind the well-known plague column on Trojično námestí in Banská Štiavnica, also in Kremnica and Krupina.

Kalvária has been neglected until now, so the city organised a brigade in October to clean the area of dry branches and overgrown greenery.

The city is now planning to apply to the Culture Ministry through the Let's Renovate Your House program for a subsidy to develop project documentation to restore the monument.

"We will send the request for project documentation and restoration research this year," added Godová. They intend to also ask the ministry to fund its restoration after obtaining money for the project and following its development.

