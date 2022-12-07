Lower VAT rate for ski lifts, swimming pools and restaurants passed

Cut only temporary.

Ski lift, water park and restaurant operators will be paying lower value added tax this winter season.

MPs voted to temporarily reduce VAT to 10 percent for three months for ski lifts and cable cars, but also for restaurant and catering services on December 6. The amendment was passed as part of government measures to help businesses cope with rising energy prices.

But coalition parties have faced criticism as opponents pointed out that Sme Rodina leader Boris Kollár has investments in some ski centres, which will benefit from the lower VAT rate.

Energy behind cut

The lower VAT rate will be implemented from January 1, 2023, to March 31, 2023.

MP Karol Kučera (OLaNO), one of the architects of the legislation, pointed out that the reduced rate for sports facilities would allow sports facilities which have high energy consumption to continue to provide a wide range of services to as broad a section of the public as possible at an affordable price.

Restaurants included

VAT will also be reduced to 10 percent for some restaurant and catering services. The lower rate will apply to the provision of food and drink, if accompanied by services.

"The aim of this proposal is to provide temporary support to the food and drink sector, which is not only affected by the current negative situation, but was also among the most affected sectors during the Covid-19 pandemic. The reduced VAT rate will help entrepreneurs to stabilize the prices of these services," Kučera said.