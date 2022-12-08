Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between December 8 and December 18, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

TOP 10

EVENT: Bratislava Design Week; Dec 7-14, 10:00

CONCERT: Jana Kirschner Concert; Dec 9, 20:00

EVENT: CSOB Winter Series; Dec 10, 9:00

CONCERT: Piotr RUBIK & Guests concert; Dec 10, 18:00

EVENT: Faunia Bratislava; Dec 11, 9:00

EVENT: Inspiring Christmas; Dec 12, 13:00

CONCERT: Christmas JANAIS in Teatro Colorato; Dec 15, 18:00

EVENT: Christmas SAShE x Tržnica Nivy; Dec 16, 10:00

CONCERT: White Christmas by Lucie Bílá; Dec 16, 19:00

CONCERT: Fragile Christmas Concert; Dec 18, 18:00

Christmas in Bratislava

Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Training in English

Highlights of the Year

Bratislava Design Week

Bratislava, December 7-14, 10:00

During the most intensive design week in Slovakia, a number of designers, students and design studios will present their work. This year's theme is fragility. Fragility is reflected mainly through impermanence and transformation, but also our 'breaking down' in the everyday and our rebuilding. We perceive fragility through feeling and understanding. Its gentleness and delicacy is precious. We perceive it in many layers. It does not push itself anywhere. And only we can decide what we will be and what the world will be like around us. And there is not much time!

EXHIBITOR: Nikola Čemanová / re-Carnis, bricks from construction waste, epoxy resin, ceramic glaze, 2020-2022

Meliš / Michalko - Shelfium

Katarína Raškovičová / Tato / Kerá

Bianka Kukurdíková / Vlnenie

Furnicoolture / design studio / Mária Bujňáková, Michaela Bujňáková, Patrik Bujňák The LOVESTORY collection , The TAKKA figurine, CRAFT table /Craft/, PLANT ING

Eva Polgary / RED LINE vases

In the spaces: Bratislava City Gallery / @galeria_mesta_bratislavy

Zoya Gallery / @zoya.gallery.zoya.museum

Zichy Palace / Zichy Old Town Gallery / @staromestska_galeria_zichy

K Theatre / @divadlok_projektkekse

Jana Kirschner Concert

Kostol Klarisiek, Klariská, Old Town, December 9, 20:00

Jana Kirschner still has a well-deserved place on the Slovak music scene - this time you will be able to hear her exceptional voice in the premises of the Klarisiek church. The concert from the OFFLINE "special place" series will be complemented by an afterparty with Laci Strike DJ set. Among her biggest hits are songs such as Peace in the Soul, Žienka domáca, Líška, Všetko je nanič, V cudzom meste. Admission: 35.00€

CSOB Winter Series

Eurovea, Pribinova, Ružinov, Bratislava, December 10, 9:00

The ČSOB Winter Series consists of four separate events and its mission is to prepare runners for the spring running weekend - the ČSOB Bratislava Marathon 2023. Runners can take part in individual races or all four, in which case they also fight for the overall position in the series.This year's ČSOB winter series will be organized in CLASSICAL form ("live") in different city districts of Bratislava (Eurovea, Petržalka, Dúbravka, Eurovea) and in VIRTUAL form (registered runners can run the distance of the chosen discipline anywhere in the defined time).There is a choice of 5 km and 10 km distance for adults, and children's runs from 300 to 1000 meters depending on the age of the competitor. Each duly registered competitor (adults and children, participants of both the classic and virtual versions of the race) will receive a unique participation medal with a symbol of one of Bratislava's landmarks (we will send the medals to participants of the virtual race by post). Admission: 5 - 15 €.

Piotr RUBIK & Guests concert

AXA Aréna NTC, Príkopova, Bratislava, December 10, 18:00

Piotr RUBIK is a prominent Polish composer of symphonic popular music for orchestra, film and theatre. In Bratislava, he will perform in a unique combination with outstanding Polish soloists as well as guests from Slovakia. In addition, you can look forward to Sima Magusinova, the successful vocal group FRAGILE and other artists. Rubik and his guests will present interpretations of popular songs. Admission: 9 - 49€.

Faunia Bratislava

Cultus Ružinov, Ružinovská street, Ružinov, Bratislava, December 11, 9:00

Faunia Bratislava is the largest sales exhibition of exotic animals in Bratislava. Come see snakes, fish, lizards and other exotic animals with your children. You will also have the opportunity to meet aquarists and terrarists, consult or exchange experiences with them. You will also be able to buy terrarium animals, products, aquarium fish, shrimp, snails, aquatic plants, feeds, preparations, medicines and more. We would like to invite you to the largest sales exhibition of exotic animals in Bratislava.This unique event will be held from 9 AM until 1 PM. Visitors will be able to meet aquarists, terrarians, exchange their experiences or get advice. They will also be able to choose from a wide range of terrarium animals, terrarium products, aquarium fish, shrimps, snails, aquatic plants, branded foods, aquarium products, medicines and techniques for terrarium and aquarium, etc. ADMISSION: Children up to 6 years of age free admission. Special needs admission free. Adults 4€. Students, children over 6 years and pensioners (over 62 years) 2€.

Inspiring Christmas

Primaciálny palác, Primaciálne námestie, Bratislava, December 12, 13:00

The pre-Christmas period is approaching and the Luna Club has prepared for you, as well as for all citizens and visitors of Bratislava, an event called Inspirational Christmas. On the magical date of 12.12.2022 from 1 pm to 6 pm we invite you to the Primatial Palace - Justiho Hall. Original handmade Christmas gifts will be available, which may inspire you to make your own creation or you will be able to buy them. There will also be creative workshops for children and adults. Together with the experienced tutors of the Luna Creative Club, gingerbread houses will be decorated, and Christmas decorations and ornaments will be made (from paper, wire, glass lanterns, etc.).

Christmas JANAIS in Teatro Colorato

Teatro Colorato, Františkánske námestie, Bratislava, December 15, 18:00

Singer Janais invites her fans to a Christmas concert at the new Teatro Colorato theatre on Thursday 15 December 2022 at 18:00 right in the heart of Bratislava, at Františkánské námestie 2. Come and get in the Christmas mood for a tender unique concert of a sympathetic singer and her guests with beautiful Christmas and winter songs, carols, and French chansons with original arrangements. The ticket price includes a glass of delicious Christmas punch (alcoholic or non-alcoholic) and a guaranteed pleasant atmosphere in the beautiful Teatro Colorato theatre with Christmas decorations.

Popular Slovak carols, world-famous Christmas songs transcribed into Slovak by the singer, as well as her original winter compositions, will put both young and old in the Christmas mood. There will also be a CD with the complete concert programme and brand new songs. Tickets do not have designated seating. The auditorium has tiered seating, with good visibility from every seat. Ticket price: 20€

Christmas SAShE x Tržnica Nivy

Nivy centrum, Mlynské nivy, Ružinov, December 16, 10:00

Brighten up your Christmas season with designer beauty, handmade cuteness and artisan quality. The three-day holiday of handmade creativity will bring a wealth of ideas for gifts or decorations. And there will be plenty to choose from! There will be fashion for adults and children, jewellery, natural cosmetics, stylish home accessories, toys and irresistible delicacies.

A Christmas market with quality products from local vendors from SAShE awaits you in our marketplace, which you can enjoy in a friendly atmosphere without hustle and bustle. Children, the young and the experienced, the adventurous and the dreamers, the folklorists and the urbanists, the mischievous and the minimalists will find something for themselves. Come and warm up with us and lift your pre-Christmas mood with home-made quality!

If you have skilled hands that create handmade or design things and you want to present your work at the event, please register by 8.11. The call is also open to designers who are not registered on SAShE.sk.

White Christmas by Lucie Bílá

NTC arena, Príkopova, Bratislava, December 16, 19:00

Lucie Bílá is one of the most successful performers on the Slovak and Czech music scene. You could see her in several popular musicals such as Les Misérables, Garden of Eden, Dracula, and Krysař. Her home stage is Divadlo Ta Fantastika, where she performed for almost three years in the title role of the musical Joan of Arc and Love is Love.

Among her greatest hits are the songs "Ave Maria" "Love is Love", "Trouba", "Esemes" or "Miluji tě" which almost everyone knows. Her meeting and long-lasting creative collaboration with the author duo Soukup / Osvaldová, as well as her stage "partnership" with pianist and composer Petr Malásek, can be described as the most fateful. In film, you could see Lucie Bílá for example in the successful fairytale The Princess of the Mill, in the films King Ubu, Time of Debts or in the TV fairytale series Lost Love in the role of the worthy Spider Woman.

Lucie Bíla will come to Bratislava as part of her annual Christmas tour "LUCIE BÍLÉ VÁNOCE LUCIE BÍLÉ", where she will perform with the Peter Malásek Orchestra and Choir and the Czech Boys' Choir BONI PUERI. Together with pianist and music producer Petr Malásek, they have selected a line-up of new songs for the occasion, which are among the world's most successful melodies perfectly in tune with the most beautiful days of the year.

Lucie Bílá has been making the pre-Christmas time more pleasant for her fans for several years with traditional Christmas concerts that breathe love, peace and the magical atmosphere of the approaching Christmas Eve. This year will be no different. The repertoire of these concerts is adapted to this magical season. Admission: 35 - 59 €.

Fragile Christmas Concert

Šimák Zámok Pezinok, Mladoboleslavská, Pezinok, December 18, 18:00

Great news for all fans of the vocal group Fragile. In December we can look forward to the Fragile Christmas Concerts 2022. FRAGILE is a Slovak vocal group composed of prominent singing personalities and actors, whom you know from musicals but also from television: Braňo Kostka, Soňa Norisová, Jana Golis, Helena Krajčiová, Svetlana Rymarenko, Slavo Košecký, Martin Madej and Jožo Hečko. Alternating members of the group are: Peter Lacho, Martin Klempár, Daniela Tomešová, Karolína Majerníková and Anabella Mollová.

Fragile, without the use of musical instruments, ie acapella, interprets world-famous hits. The concerts of the FRAGILE group are full of not only great music but also captivating humour, thanks to which you will experience a unique evening full of great fun. And their Christmas concerts are always an experience that will tune you into the Christmas atmosphere. Admission: 29-35 €.

Christmas in Bratislava

Christmas Main Market 2022 : Hlavné Námestie (Main Square), Hviezdoslav Square and Františkánske Square. Nov 11 - Dec 22

Christmas Market at Dulák : Dulovo square, Bratislava. Nov 24 - Dec 22

Ružinov Christmas Markets : Andrej Hlinku Park, Ružinov, Bratislava. Nov 24 - Dec 22

Petržalka Christmas Markets : Petržalka, Starohájska, Bratislava. Nov 24 - Dec 22

Urban Market Christmas Edition : Old Market Hall, SNP Square, Bratislava. Dec 7 - Dec 21 (every day except Saturday)

Christmas Days in Incheba : Incheba Expo, Bratislava. Dec 1 - Dec 19

(Source: Sme )

Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers

The Bratislava International Church organises weekly service every Sunday at 9:30 in Malý Kostol (Little Church), located on the corners of Panenská Street and Lýcejná Street, just a 3-minute walk from the Presidential Palace.

The St. Ladislav Catholic Parish has its own Mass in English every Sunday at 11:00. Its church is located in the centre of Bratislava on Špitálska Street, opposite the My (Tesco) shopping centre.

Services in English are also held by the CityLight Baptist community. They meet for worship every Sunday at 16:00 at Vysoká Škola Zdravotníctva a Sociálnej Práce sv. Alžbety at Námestie 1. Mája Square, just off Hodžovo Square, and very close to public transport stops from all directions.

Cirkev Bratská does not have service in English, but they provide simultaneous translation on headphones. Services take place on 4 Cukrová Street at 10:00 and 17:00 every Sunday.

The Bratislava International Fellowship is the English-speaking Pentecostal/Charismatic congregation of the Bratislava City Church. It meets every Sunday morning at Istropolis at 10:00.

Muslims can attend the Capital Mosque in Bratislava at Staré Grunty 64 in Karlova Ves, while the website link provides Muslim with prayer times for Bratislava and directions towards Mecca. The website also contains some English descriptions of Slovak-language Muslim contacts.

The Jewish community is smaller in Bratislava but still offers services. Location and times depend on the season. More information can be found here.

Temporary exhibitions

Slovak National Gallery December 11, 2022 - December 31, 2023

Prologue. 12 Colours of Reality: To guide you through the new premises, we have prepared 12 unique exhibition experiences. You will have the opportunity to view works of old masters, modern art, and contemporary art in various, often surprising, interplays of relationships and dialogues. In an unconventional combination of works from different periods, we have taken a retrospective of the gallery's acquisitions over the past 30 years and showcased SNG collections in all their diversity. The magnitude of the installations will also give you a sense of the upcoming permanent exhibitions that will gradually be introduced from 2023.

Slovak National Gallery December 11 - April 23, 2023

Take p(art)!: Does art always have to be beautiful? And do I have to understand it? Male or female artist? Does it matter? Can I become part of the artwork? Am I allowed to laugh in a gallery? And why even bother to go there when everything is online already? Do works of art need titles? Is just an idea enough for it to become a piece of art? Even I could do it! If you have ever asked yourself similar questions but never had the opportunity to have them answered, now is the right moment. In the exhibition "Take p(art)!" we will try to answer your curious inquiries and open a dialogue about art's basic principles, both in the past and present. Through mutual understanding, we want to create a platform that would encourage you to visit SNG's temporary and permanent exhibitions more often, as they open along with the gallery's new building.

Kunsthalle November 11 - January 31, 2023

You and I: The exhibition “You and I”, presents Maheke’s film Mauve, Jim and John (2021), a tale about the various interactions between three entities. A tale based on modern myths, old fears and an escape from timeless oppressions. Although presented in A Black Box with its own separate entrance from the rest of the exhibition – Mauve, Jim and John, offers the viewer an interpretative lens through which they might perceive the remaining body of work present.

Kunsthalle December 9 - February 15, 2023

After work: The collaborative exhibition, entitled After Work, orchestrates a composition of multiple voices. Céline Condorelli presents a series of sculptural works within a newly conceived site-specific installation , and looks at the complex fabric of social and political relations for which architecture provides a stage. The whole space is transformed into a viewing machine, neither a black box, nor the traditional white cube, but rather a space of dialogue and carefully staged and consciously formulated transparency.

Bibiana October 1 - April 16, 2023

TRESKY PLESKY: Slashes and bangs: Set out for an adventurous journey in the foot-steps of reporter Kata Strofová at the exhibition Tresky plesky (Slashes and bangs). Explore natural phenomena such as e.g. a volcano, lightning, tsunami or avalanche. Meet monkeys as well as a huge whale or come for some skiing with us in the city centre of Bratislava. This exhibition is based on the well-known Slovak cartoon-series Tresky Plesky.

Bibiana October 1 - January 29, 2023

CREAKS – ART IN GAME : Computer gamers will be definitely pleased by the Creaks-exhibition. This modern exhibition is dedicated to the cartoon-focused Amanita Design graphics studio (this workshop produced such plays as Samorost (Root-Wood-Sculpture), Rocketman, Machinárium or Botanicula) and their new adventure game called Creaks. Through the work of the visual artist Radim Jurda and the game-developer Jan Chlup, kids will see with their very own eyes how the hand-drawn and hand-painted video-game Creaks gradually came into existence. They will see the original sketches from its early development stages, paintings and drawings later appearing in the game (in their digitally edited form), and also materials that did not make it to the game. In this exhibition, visitors can even play the game and compare the appearance of the final digital version with the hand-made originals.

Bibiana October 1 - March 13, 2023

Animanimals: This exhibition is organised in cooperation with the German cartoon-movie-studio FILM BILDER in Stuttgart, based on the Animanimals series. This event introduces some animals from the series along with their "problems" in a 3D-form. The kids may hoot on an elephant-trunk, walk in “horse-shoes” as a foal, collect bread-sticks with a crocodile mouth, sit on looooooooong dachshund-shaped bench, experience a zebra with entangled stripes, a peacock loving theatre, and perform like an octopus needing help with baking and like ants carrying leaves into their anthill.

Training

YOGA: Victoria Fitz - Ayurveda Yoga. Victoria's classes are in English. They focus on bringing harmony to the Chakras and Doshas of the Energetic Body. More info: https://brighterlife.sk/english/yoga-and-pilates-schedule-en/.

PILATES: Pilates in English – The class is in English, suitable for men and women, beginners and pros, Slovaks and foreigners. The venue is equipped with the Pilates requisites, a shower and a kitchen (you do not need to bring a mat). Andrea’s classes are a mix of Pilates exercises for a strong core and flexible body, as well as yoga exercises for stretching stiff muscles caused by a sedentary lifestyle. Her classes end with the all-important relaxation of the body and mind. She also uses highly qualitative essential oils (doTerra) during the class. Refreshments, tea and fruit are included in the price. Starts: Every Monday evening, 20:30; Open Mind centrum, Mickiewiczova 2. Admission: €8 (one-time charge). More info: www.internationals.sk.

YOGA: Yoga in English on Thursdays - You need to make a reservation via yoga@internationals.sk. This is a beginners & intermediate class and you do not need any prior knowledge. We will practice Dynamic Flow yoga. Take a look at a session: https://www.facebook.com/InternationalsBratislava/videos/1604953649521444/ . Tea, water, fruit and showers are available to use for free. In these classes we will perform exercises that make us stronger and more flexible, as well as help with balance - all while having fun! Starts: Thursday 18:30; Open Mind Centrum, Mickiewiczova 2. Admission: €8 (one-time charge) or €59 for a 10-session ticket for use within 12 weeks. More info: www.internationals.sk.

Highlights of the Year

CONCERT: Eros Ramazzotti: Battito Infinito World Tour - March 8, 2023 in Košice, April 15, 2023 in Bratislava

CONCERT: Depeche Mode - May 28, 2023 in Bratislava

CONCERT: Hans Zimmer Live – June 6, 2023

CONCERT: Rammstein - June 14, 2023 in Trenčín

FESTIVAL: X. TRIDENT FESTIVAL 2023 – June 23-25, 2023

FESTIVAL: Uprising - August 25- 26, 2023 at Zlaté Piesky, Bratislava