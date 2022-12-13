Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

13. Dec 2022 at 12:24  I Premium content

Heger's government gains two more days

At the last minute, parliament postponed the no-confidence vote until Thursday. Most MPs were ready to vote for the ouster on Tuesday.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Eduard Heger in parliament during the debate on the no-confidence vote. Eduard Heger in parliament during the debate on the no-confidence vote. (Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

The ruling coalition has two more days to avert the fall of Eduard Heger's government.

The no-confidence vote, scheduled for Tuesday morning, was postponed until Thursday so that the government could gain room for negotiations on when to hold snap elections following the potential ouster of PM Heger. The idea to postpone the vote came from OĽaNO, said Parliament's Speaker Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina).

The proposal to postpone the vote came from OĽaNO MP Michal Šípoš and 77 MPs then approved it. The vote is now scheduled for December 15 evening.

The parliament is to hold the no-confidence vote based on a motion filed by the opposition Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) and Hlas. Some MPs who declared they would vote to oust Heger approved the postponing of the vote by two days.

