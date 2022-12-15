Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
15. Dec 2022 at 17:08  I Premium content

Apocalyptic movement with aggressive marketing breaks in Slovakia

Whoever doesn't agree, loses their human status.

Roman Cuprik
Roman Cuprik
A screengrab from of the Creative Society videos featuring Juraj Smatana.A screengrab from of the Creative Society videos featuring Juraj Smatana. (Source: Youtube/Creative Society)

They release hundreds of professional videos, organise worldwide conferences, and present well-known experts or the Pope himself on their websites. In addition, they claim that humans are not behind global warming, and unless Earth is not united, our planet could be destroyed as early as October 2036.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

The Creative Society movement can create the impression of a magnificent global movement, but its members cannot say how many there are, they do not disclose their funding, and do not even have a leadership. Members often talk about climate topics, but do not disclose the authors of their studies, employ pseudoscience, and their findings do not undergo a standard review process, as in normal scientific papers.

However, thanks to well-thought-out marketing, the movement with a connection to the Ukrainian esoteric group AllatRa have been mentioned by Slovak mainstream media. News about its conference was published by the SITA news agency and the tabloid topky.sk.

At their December 2021 conference they showed a video with Juraj Smatana, then eco-activist and state secretary at the Environment Ministry.

"During a film festival, two young women came up to me and asked me to speak about the global environmental crisis. Since I didn't know the organisation, it would have been unpleasant to just dismiss them," recalls Smatana.

Although he originally thought that he was speaking for a student project, only later did he find out that his video had been edited in such a way to appear as if a Slovak state representative supports the ideas of a multinational organization. Smatana does not deny climate change caused by greenhouse gases.

SkryťRemove ad

Several experts who told the British BBC about it in April felt similarly hoodwinked. For example, American meteorologist Jeff Masters said that sections about mankind being responsible for the climate crisis had been cut from his statement.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Hoax

Top stories

News digest: President Čaputová removes Heger's cabinet

Sauna enthusiast builds container saunas across Slovakia, Bratislava tests a hydrogen bus and some Christmas tables might be poorer than last year.


50m
President Zuzana Čaputová removes Eduard Heger's government from power at the Presidential Palace on December 16, 2022, after it lost a no-confidence vote on Thursday night.

President Čaputová demands snap election before summer

The president appointed a Heger-led interim government on Friday.


46m
Grigorij Mesežnikov

Pandemic was a factor, but the main problem was Matovič

A long-time political analyst comments on the fall of the Heger government.


19 h
Peter Pellegrini (left) and Robert Fico (right)

Fear and purges. What Heger's government fall might mean for open corruption cases

With a new government, changes in the police would be very likely.


3 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad