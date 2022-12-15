Apocalyptic movement with aggressive marketing breaks in Slovakia

Whoever doesn't agree, loses their human status.

They release hundreds of professional videos, organise worldwide conferences, and present well-known experts or the Pope himself on their websites. In addition, they claim that humans are not behind global warming, and unless Earth is not united, our planet could be destroyed as early as October 2036.

The Creative Society movement can create the impression of a magnificent global movement, but its members cannot say how many there are, they do not disclose their funding, and do not even have a leadership. Members often talk about climate topics, but do not disclose the authors of their studies, employ pseudoscience, and their findings do not undergo a standard review process, as in normal scientific papers.

However, thanks to well-thought-out marketing, the movement with a connection to the Ukrainian esoteric group AllatRa have been mentioned by Slovak mainstream media. News about its conference was published by the SITA news agency and the tabloid topky.sk.

At their December 2021 conference they showed a video with Juraj Smatana, then eco-activist and state secretary at the Environment Ministry.

"During a film festival, two young women came up to me and asked me to speak about the global environmental crisis. Since I didn't know the organisation, it would have been unpleasant to just dismiss them," recalls Smatana.

Although he originally thought that he was speaking for a student project, only later did he find out that his video had been edited in such a way to appear as if a Slovak state representative supports the ideas of a multinational organization. Smatana does not deny climate change caused by greenhouse gases.

Several experts who told the British BBC about it in April felt similarly hoodwinked. For example, American meteorologist Jeff Masters said that sections about mankind being responsible for the climate crisis had been cut from his statement.