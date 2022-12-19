Items in shopping cart: View
19. Dec 2022 at 11:38

Weather in southern Slovakia breaks 122-year-old record

Hurbanovo has not had frost for nearly a year.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative photo of frosting.Illustrative photo of frosting. (Source: Unsplash)

Meteorologists have recorded a streak of 364 days without frost in the southern- Slovak town of Hurbanovo in the Nitra Region.

The last recorded streak of an exceptionally warm period of time dates back to the year 1901. Meteorologists have been recording more and longer periods without frost.

The Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ) shared that a similar streak has been recorded in the southern Slovakia town Mužla in the Nitra region, as well. The town has experienced 362 without frost according to meteorologists, writes the TASR newswire.

However, the longest no-frost days streak is yet to be broken. It is held by the western-Slovak town of Malacky, Bratislava Region, counting 678 days. The record dates back to 1975. This case is exceptional and not standard, explain meteorologists. “It is the only case in which not a single frost day happened during the whole winter season. That means the winter season of 1974/1975 went by without frosting,” writes the institute.

The institute stresses that given the warmer climate, the periods of time of unconventional weather will appear more often.

This year, Malacky and Hurbanovo were not the only records broken in Slovak weather history. Slovakia has experienced one of the fourteen warmest autumns in 150 years. This year’s autumn has lacked long-term frosting and has had almost no frost days in the southwest of the country. This unusually warm autumn is recorded to have been the fourteenth warmest since 1871, writes the Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ).

