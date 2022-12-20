Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
20. Dec 2022 at 18:37

Tent town for illegal migrants in Kúty shuts down

Decreasing interest and winter cited as reasons for closure.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
A tent town in Kúty, western Slovakia.A tent town in Kúty, western Slovakia. (Source: Interior Ministry)

The Interior Ministry has shut down a camp town for illegal migrants in Kúty, a town near the border with the Czech Republic.

Slovakia has run the 16-tent camp near the Kúty railway station since early November, despite criticism from local people.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Today, the ministry claims that the camp is not necessary anymore, as the number of illegal migrants is decreasing with colder weather taking over Slovakia.

On December 20, there were nine illegal migrants at the camp. Not long ago, around a hundred migrants on average stayed at the tent town.

Two facilities for illegal migrants

Illegal migrants detained by the Slovak police for the purposes of registration and medical examination can still use the Migration Office’s facilities in Rohovce, a town in the south of central Slovakia, and Opatovská Nová Ves, located near the Slovak-Hungarian border and relatively close to Bratislava.

“They will be allowed to remain at these facilities for a maximum of seven days, during which time they have the opportunity to apply for international protection,” said the Migration Office’s head Ján Orlovský.

However, if they do not, the migrants will be forced to leave these facilities.

Police patrols remain in place

Many migrants are trying to cross Slovakia’s borders with Austria and the Czech Republic to reach Germany.

SkryťRemove ad

Before tighter border control, migrants had seen Kúty as an easy way of reaching western Europe, since Kúty is an important railway hub where international trains regularly stop.

The police have said that they will continue to patrol the borders to fight illegal migration.

Top stories

Scott Stonham presents the topic of sustainability to about 600 employees at an internal company event at the ICC in Birmingham.

From a Slovak swimming pool to saving the world

Idea for website promoting sustainable tech came to Brit Scott Stonham while on holiday in Turčianske Teplice.


6 h
Leopard tank arrives in Slovakia

First German tank arrives to Slovakia to compensate for aid to Ukraine

Germany also confirmed the supply of an air defence system to Slovakia.


20. dec
PM Eduard Heger announces on October 24 how his cabinet is going to help firms affected by the energy crisis in 2023.

Slovakia comes close to entering 2023 without a state budget

Without a state budget, the government may not be able to provide aid to households and companies with increased energy bills.


20. dec

The mountain guide advises where to go in winter

The Turiec region offers everything from mountain exploits to historic events.


19. dec

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad