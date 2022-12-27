Bratislava may have one of the tallest skyscrapers in Europe

The new landmark is planned for the site near Apollo Bridge.

The first skyscraper being constructed in Slovakia, within the Eurovea zone in Bratislava might not keep its record for long at 168 metres. Its developer, J&T Real Estate, is just re-designing its East Tower project at the zone’s edge. The firm is pondering replacing the office tower with a 250-metre high residential tower. By a large margin, it would be the tallest building in Slovakia. It would rank fourth in the EU, the Index of the Sme daily reported.

The East Tower project, consisting of a 26-floor office tower and a congress centre to be constructed on the site of the former Versus printing house at the intersection of Košická and Pribinova Streets, dates back to 2019. The developer had submitted its intention for an environmental impact assessment.

Initially, the developer wanted to start construction work in 2022. But it seems that it will not launch construction anytime soon. Although it has a valid development permit, the developer is trying to redraw the project. It is now pondering constructing a slender skyscraper at this site. The building will significantly exceed the first Slovak skyscraper Eurovea Tower, which at a height of 168 metres, is the tallest building in Slovakia based on the latest international criteria.

“At the site of the East Tower project, we are examining other possibilities to make the most of the valuable area of the rapidly developing modern centre of Bratislava,” JTRE spokesperson Daniel Suchý told Index. “The alternative shown in the Eurovea City physical model, in terms of the intensity of development and traffic load, falls within the intent of the valid development permit. At the same time, it creates more spacious public spaces.”

Newly, however, the offices should be replaced by flats.

“The high-rise building has the function of various forms of housing, and the building next to it has the function of a congress centre,” said Suchý. He adds that the considered functional change from office to residential reflects the creation of a city of short distances, by strengthening the function of living in an environment in which there are sufficient civic amenities.

The developer tests the height of the skyscraper at a level of about 250 metres.

The question remains as to how the Bratislava city council, which has the power to stop it, will perceive the project. Re-elected Bratislava Mayor Matúš Vallo said at the beginning of his first term that he wants to introduce high-rise zoning. The draft document has already been presented, but has not been approved.

With a height of 250 metres, the tower would be the 24th tallest in Europe. As many as 15 skyscrapers in the ranking ahead of it are in Russia, three more buildings standing in Istanbul, Turkey.

Manderlák kept its high record for more than 35 years

The first Slovak skyscraper was Manderlák, an 11-floor, 44-metre tall building erected by wealthy butcher Rudolf Manderla on SNP Square in Bratislava in 1935.

Manderla made his fortune during WWI by breeding cattle and selling them to the army for canned food. As a result, he later travelled to Chicago in search of inspiration for his future slaughterhouses, but found himself utterly captivated by the city’s skyscrapers.

Upon returning home, he immediately called Christian Ludwig, the best architect of the time, and instead of his planned two-storey pub, he built the first skyscraper – not only in Bratislava, but in all Slovakia.

It retained the status of the highest building in the city until the 1970s when even taller buildings, including the Slovak Television tower, Hotel Kyjev, Presscentrum and others, were constructed. More followed after 1989.