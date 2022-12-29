Ex-Russian president's absurd 2023 prediction, and a road that has sparked controversy.

Good evening. Here is the Thursday, December 29 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Poles from Zakopane preparing for a nightmare

(Source: Facebook/Sylwester Zakopane)

Zakopane, a popular tourist resort on the Polish side of the Tatras, is finishing off preparations before thousands of misbehaving tourists flock to the town's largest park, Równia Krupowa, to celebrate New Year's Eve at a big concert.

Gazeta Wyborcza reports that local people are fed up with this wild celebration, which leaves piles of garbage behind and ignores wildlife in the national park. In addition, entrepreneurs try to secure their businesses with chipboards, and local people prefer staying at home on the last day of year.

The Polish daily notes that the Poles from Zakopane can only dream of a calmer and more civilised New Year's Eve celebration, giving the celebration on the Slovak side of the Tatras, in Tatranská Lomnica and Liptovský Mikuláš, as an example.

Skiing: Sixty-five of 95 Slovak ski resorts were open on Thursday.

FEATURE STORY FOR THURSDAY

Innovation-driven Slovakia remains a dream

Production of Kia cars near Žilina, Slovakia (Source: Courtesy of Kia Motors)

The bumpy yet successful path of reforms Slovakia took in the late 1990s and early 2000s has been praised, but to fully harness its potential, Slovakia now needs another wave of economic reforms.

In the story above, you can find links to other stories marking 30 years of the country's independence, which Slovakia celebrates on January 1.

IN OTHER NEWS:

MEP Miroslav Číž (Smer) has died, aged 68, the Smer party said. He was a member of the Committee on International Trade. The MEP also belonged with the Delegation to the EU-Russia Parliamentary Cooperation Committee. He was one of Slovakia's 14 MEPs.

He was a member of the Committee on International Trade. The MEP also belonged with the Delegation to the EU-Russia Parliamentary Cooperation Committee. He was one of Slovakia's 14 MEPs. The Russian embassy is ignoring the new name of the street on which it is located in Bratislava's Old Town. Instead of Boris Nemtsov Street, the embassy continues to use Godrova Street. In Devín, a Bratislava borough, people live on Kremeľská (Kremlin) Street, the Sme daily writes.

The new and more complicated way of calculating the tax bonus, a tax benefit intended for a taxpayer who takes care of a dependent child, has been named the bureaucratic nonsense of 2022 in a poll organised by the Association of Young Entrepreneurs. The obligation to register a birth number into the business register came second. In total, 57 absurdities were submitted to the poll.

in a poll organised by the Association of Young Entrepreneurs. The obligation to register a birth number into the business register came second. In total, 57 absurdities were submitted to the poll. The increase in the price of heat for households in blocks of flats using gas from heating plants should not exceed €20 per MWh. The government approved the proposal on Thursday. Initially, it was supposed to be 15 per cent.

Russia's government official Dmitry Medvedev tweeted his absurd predictions for 2023, most of which suggest the collapse of the West as a result of various conflicts. Medvedev mentioned that Slovakia would become a satellite to the Fourth Reich (Germany).

