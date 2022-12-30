Weekend: Start the new year with a hike

Kick off 2023 with a hike or a classical music concert.

1) Skalisko (1,293 m) - Volovec (1,284 m)

video //www.youtube.com/embed/E1tzZIpCD0k

A route to the peaks runs through the woods. A hut called Volovec is open during the weekends in winter. The two peaks can also be reached from the town of Betliar, which is known for a manor house, but hikers must follow a yellow-marked trail.

Starting point: Čučma, Rožňava

Route: green-marked trail

Walk: 8 km (one-way)

Time: 3 h

Views: High Tatras, Levočské Vrchy hills, Spiš Castle, Kráľova Hoľa

Interesting fact: During World War II, Skalisko was the highest peak in Hungary. They called it Baračka, derived from barátkö in Hungarian, which means a friend.

2) Veľká Knola (1,266 m)

video //www.youtube.com/embed/z_Nyj1z492M

A route leads along forest trails. In the vicinity of Novoveská Huta and the Gretľa locality, hikers walk along the main road for a short time. Orientation is easy thanks to marked trails, but their colour often changes.

Starting point: Novoveská Huta, Spišská Nová Ves

Route: Novoveská Huta – Rybníky – Čertova Hlava (saddle) – Pod Muráňom – Veľká Knola – Malá Knola – Grajnár (saddle) – Gretľa – Novoveská Huta

Walk: 24 km

Time: 7 h

Views: Tatras, Kráľova Hoľa

Interesting fact: Veľká Knola is part of the Knola Protected Area, in which the fourth level of protection applies.

3) Veľký Choč (1,611 m)

video //www.youtube.com/embed/BPqwYOWIu0g

One of the most popular and beautiful peaks in Slovakia.

Starting point: Valaská Dubová, Ružomberok

Route: blue-marked trail to Poľana, followed by a green-marked trail

Walk: 5 km (one-way)

Time: 2.5 h

Views: Chočské Vrchy, Malá Fatra, Oravská Magura, Low Tatras, Western Tatras, Oravské Beskydy

Interesting fact: The peak has the shape of an irregular pyramid. A hut was built in the Poľana area, but the Germans burnt it down in 1944.

4) Javorské (860 m)

video //www.youtube.com/embed/7Quzps4ZQRU

A nice walk for families.

Starting point: Čadca

Route: red-marked trail to Javorské, then a yellow-marked trail to the town of Oščadnica

Walk: 10 km (one-way)

Time: 3 h

Views: Veľká Rača, Malá Fatra

Interesting fact: Hikers pass by a few rural settlements typical for the Kysuce region.

5) Vilmošove Vodopády (waterfalls)

video //www.youtube.com/embed/0Qaqk4mXAHo

A trip that starts near a pilgrimage site outside Bratislava.

Starting point: Marianka

Route: Lesná Street – Drmolez (spring) – Vilmošove Vodopády – Stánisko (meadow) – Velatické Hradisko (former walled settlement) – Krížová Cesta

Walk: 5 km (circuit). See the map.

Time: 2 h

Interesting fact: The waterfalls are actually cascades.

A FEW MORE TIPS BEFORE YOU GO

Concert: A New Year’s Eve concert at the Slovak Philharmonic will celebrate music by US and British composers like Leonard Bernstein and Andrew Lloyd Webber. The concert begins at 16:00. Another concert will take place at 19:00 on January 2.

NYE celebrations: How to spend December 31 in Bratislava, apart from watching fireworks.

Read: Canadian Ben Pascoe found home in the Slovak capital where he runs his café on a street that tourists do not know.

Theatre: “This Room Can’t Be Eaten”, a play written by Nicol Hochholczerová, will premiere at the Žilina theatre in the first half of January. Based on a novel, the play tells a story of a young teenage girl and her intimate relationship with her teacher, opening up the topic of sexual abuse.

Music: With 2023 behind the door, get ready for new adventures with ABBA's hit "Happy New Year".

