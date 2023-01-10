New amendment helps foreigners on jobs in short supply

A labour market test no longer required.

A nurse, a doctor and a patient during an examination in the vascular surgery clinic at the J. A. Reiman Faculty Hospital in Prešov. (Source: TASR - František Iván)

With an amendment to the Employment Services Act valid from the new year, the government is hoping to make it easier for businesses to employ foreigners.

One of the changes within the act aims to simplify access, but especially the stay of foreigners from third countries on the labour market in Slovakia.

If a foreigner needs to renew his residence permit for the purpose of employment for the same job, a so-called labour market test will not be required. It means that an employer will not have to report the job position to a labour office 20 days in advance.

This will make it possible to keep the workforce in the same job, especially if some jobs are in short supply such as nurses or doctors.

Alliance to review study programmes

Other changes include the updated definition of a sheltered workshop, and the establishment of the Alliance of Sectoral Councils, to help increase the relevance of study programmes based on the needs of the labour market. The Labour Ministry, the Education Ministry, employers and trade unions will form the Alliance.

Also, job seekers will not have to register at the labour office where they have permanent residence. Instead, they can choose any labour office.

The amendment unifies the system to determine the amount of grants for the unemployed who want to start their own business as well. Because the unemployment rate is higher in eastern Slovakia, the grants will be correspondingly higher for this part of the country. The people who will obtain the grant will have to run the business for at least two years.