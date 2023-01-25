Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

25. Jan 2023

New car registration fees under fire

Some drivers face paying almost twice as much for registration.

Jana Liptáková
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: SME)

Angry drivers have started a petition to stop car registration fees rising after lawmakers approved changes that could see people forced to pay higher fees when they register older cars.

Until now, the registration fees drivers pay when buying either a brand-new car or a used car have been calculated depending on engine performance and a co-efficient based on the car’s age.

For example, in 2022 the registration fee for a car with engine performance of 132-143 kW stood at a basic rate of €700. The charge falls the older it is – registration of a 10 year-old car with the same engine performance is equal to the basic fee multiplied by a coefficient of 0.16, bringing the fee to €112.

Basic registration fees
PowerFee
up to 80 kW (including)€33
80-86 kW€90
86-92 kW€110
92-98 kW€150
98-104 kW€210
104-110 kW€260
110-121 kW€360
121-132 kW€530
132-143 kW€700
143-154 kW€870
154-165 kW€1,100
165-176 kW€1,250
176-202 kW€1,900
202-228 kW€2,300
228-254 kW€2,700
254 kW and more€3,900

Source: Interior Ministry

But following legislation passed in December, as of April 1, 2023, this co-efficient will be based not on the car’s age, but its emissions.

The environmental coefficient of the vehicle has a value from 1 to 0.1 with 1 being for vehicles falling within the Euro 1 standard, and the coefficient decreasing by 0.1 for each subsequent Euro emission standard the car’s emissions fall into.

