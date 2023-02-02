Items in shopping cart: View
2. Feb 2023 at 9:00  I Premium content

Will we have our Ukrainian ladies?

Instead of 'cleaning lady', in some countries domestic help is referred to by a nationality.

author
Zuzana Sekeráková Búriková
External contributor
Stock image.Stock image. (Source: AdobeStock)

Houses in New York are cleaned by a "Filipino lady" and in Prague, the services of a "Ukrainian lady" has become a popular gift for a wife in upper-class households. The language behind these terms is a response to the fact that paid domestic work (including caring for children, the elderly, or the sick) is performed by migrant women all over the world.

There are several reasons for this: Migrant women are not expensive. They are not expensive for families who can pay them for their illegal work. They are also economically advantageous for states, leaving them with less work in providing care for children, the elderly, and those in need, and at the same time do not have to worry about paying pensions or health care to female workers.

