Village full of Native Americans in south Slovakia entertains whole country

Many villagers wanted to play in local film club movies.

"Make sure you don't forget to turn right, because it's easily missed," said people from Pôtor, southern Slovakia, to visitors heading to a part of their village called Žihľava.

Today, curious people who want to see the places where over 120 films were planned, filmed or edited no longer have to be guided. All they need is to turn on their navigation.

Approximately 355 actors performed in films and parodies of the local film club. However, no famous faces you would know from TV or cinemas.

Ivan Vredík, a forester and amateur director, gave opportunities to the villagers, even to residents of the former Institute of Social Services for the Mentally Disabled in the nearby village of Kirť.

His films made viewers laugh in various corners of Slovakia for years. They also received acclaim at amateur comedy competitions, winning Vredík many awards.

Even though many years have passed since the first film in 1974, Ivan Vredík does not intend to stop.